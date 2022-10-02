ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: October 3

1957 - Lew Burdette and the Milwaukee Braves defeat the Yankees and Bobby Shantz 4-2. 1976 - Hank Aaron singles in his last major league at-bat and drives in RBI No. 2,297 in a 5-2 Brewers’ loss to the Tigers. 1993 - The Giants fall to the Los Angeles...
MLB
KARE 11

Twins' Arraez 1 game away from AL batting title

CHICAGO — Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson not in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Torkelson is being replaced at first base by Harold Castro versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 391 plate appearances this season, Torkelson has a .195 batting average with a .578 OPS, 6 home runs,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Mark Contreras moving to Minnesota bench Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Matt Wallner will move to right field in place of Contreras and hit ninth while Luis Arraez (hamstring) returns to be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sitting for Braves Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not list Eddie Rosario in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will take the night off while Robbie Grossman starts in left field and bats ninth against the Marlins. Rosario is batting .212 with a .591 OPS through 265 plate appearances this...
MLB
numberfire.com

Harold Castro held out Wednesday for Detroit finale

Detroit Tigers utility player Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Castro was also held out of the lineup for the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. Spencer Torkelson will start on first base and Jonathan Schoop will be on the keystone Wednesday, with Jeimer Candelario on third.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Mariners

Detroit Tigers (65-93, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 7 1/2...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak

Minnesota Twins (77-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (80-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins visit the White Sox in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Twins +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the season opener.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Athletics begin season at home against the Angels

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland went...
OAKLAND, CA
St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction, 10/5/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (92-68) at PNC Park on Wednesday. The starting pitchers will be Matthew Liberatore and Johan Oviedo. St. Louis is slugging .422 and have been called out on strikes 1,213 times, while taking a walk on 532 occasions. They have amassed 730 RBI's in addition to 1,367 hits so far this year, while their batting average is sitting at .252. The Cardinals have hit 286 doubles as a squad and have knocked 197 balls out of the park. They are sitting with 761 runs while having a team OBP of .326. As a team, the St. Louis Cardinals are recording 4.8 runs per game, which has them sitting at 5th in baseball.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

