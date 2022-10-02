The Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (92-68) at PNC Park on Wednesday. The starting pitchers will be Matthew Liberatore and Johan Oviedo. St. Louis is slugging .422 and have been called out on strikes 1,213 times, while taking a walk on 532 occasions. They have amassed 730 RBI's in addition to 1,367 hits so far this year, while their batting average is sitting at .252. The Cardinals have hit 286 doubles as a squad and have knocked 197 balls out of the park. They are sitting with 761 runs while having a team OBP of .326. As a team, the St. Louis Cardinals are recording 4.8 runs per game, which has them sitting at 5th in baseball.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO