Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Michigan Daily
Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series
Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks
Thirty African American builders will be honored for their contributions to creating the many historic icons and landmarks of Detroit. The post Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Detroit Housing for the Future Fund completes 1st affordable housing project
Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) was joined by Mayor Mike Duggan, Council President Mary Sheffield, developers and community members to celebrate the opening of The Charlotte.
Detroit News
Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s
For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass
The delivery service went viral on TikTok for its pizzas with up to 1,200 mg of THC. We tried it.
midcitydcnews.com
Visit Motown Square for a Taste of Detroit
The spirit of Motown and Detroit culture is alive in the Shaw neighborhood at Motown Square Pizza (1819 7th St. NW). Chef/owner Paulos Belay relocated to DC after culinary school and found himself homesick for Detroit-style pizza. Without any Detroit-style eateries close by, Belay turned to his own kitchen and started experimenting with recipes in his apartment. His friends served as taste testers early in the pandemic.
Detroit News
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
ZANA, New Restaurant Concept from The Tallulah Group, Opens Oct. 25 in Birmingham
The Tallulah Group, a Michigan-based restaurant group comprised of Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro in Birmingham and BESA in downtown Detroit, will open ZANA, a new modern American restaurant with […] The post ZANA, New Restaurant Concept from The Tallulah Group, Opens Oct. 25 in Birmingham appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Buddy’s Pizza offering 8-corner pizza for limited time
DETROIT – You no longer have to fight over corner slices thanks to a new pie from Buddy’s Pizza. The Detroit-based pizza chain announced this week that it is launching an All-Corner 8-square pizza. The Detroit-style pizza features the same hand-crafted dough, Wisconsin brick cheese and stripes of classic sauce on top.
onedetroitpbs.org
10/04/22: American Black Journal – Making Black America Documentary, Black Fraternities and Sororities
Acclaimed documentarian, historian and storyteller Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the creator of “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song” and “Finding Your Roots,” has produced a new PBS documentary, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” celebrating Black joy and resilience. The four-part documentary series, which airs every Tuesday in October at 9 p.m., chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people beyond the reach of the “white gaze.”
Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion
One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
Detroit News
Just parks: Locals discuss how to make Detroit's outdoor spaces more accessible to people of color
Detroit — Residents met with local activists and experts to discuss how systemic racism impacts people of color's experiences in parks and how to make Michigan's outdoor spaces more accessible, Saturday afternoon at the New Center Park. People of color's attitudes toward the outdoors are shaped by how they're...
1051thebounce.com
Shannon’s Scoop: Home Repair Help for Detroit Residents, Nick Cannon Has Another Baby, & Big Sean Steps Up Big
In today’s Shannon’s Scoop lets chat about home repair help for Detroit residents, Nick Cannon has another baby, & Big Sean steps up big!. View top-quality stock photos of Man Installing Asphalt Roof. Find premium, high-resolution stock photography at Getty Images. The City of Detroit has launched phase...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
MetroTimes
25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
For some people lunch time is another cup of noodles, bologna sandwich, or whatever snacks they can find in their desk drawers. Lunch doesn't have to be boring and we don't have to save our favorite restaurants for after 5 p.m. We've gathered a list of some of the best...
Mike Bonner: Detroit’s Dapper Entertainer
Mike Bonner, Detroit’s dapper entertainer, has been a stand up comedian, radio host and actor for more than 30 years. The post Mike Bonner: Detroit’s Dapper Entertainer appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for Southwest Detroit neighborhood
Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort Street experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work
DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
