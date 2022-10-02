Saint Francis women’s hoops adjusting on the fly with Henney

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The college basketball season is quickly approaching, and Saint Francis is ushering in a new era as Jeremy Henney steps in to lead the women’s hoops program.

Henney takes over for longtime head coach Jason Ridge , who stepped down in August to become the principal at Blackford High School. The new head women’s coach might be new to the role, but Henney is no stranger to Saint Francis. For the last seven seasons Henney served as an assistant coach for Chad LaCross on the Saint Francis men’s basketball program.

Not only is Henney adjusting on the fly, but so are his new players. The Cougars return a few key pieces with former Carroll High School standout Emily Parrett, along with top scorer Cassidy Crawford. Saint Francis is coming off a 17-10 season, including an appearance in the NAIA Tournament.

Saint Francis opens the season on Oct. 28 against Trinity International.

