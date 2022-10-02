ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Saint Francis women’s hoops adjusting on the fly with Henney

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxNDu_0iJGoQps00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The college basketball season is quickly approaching, and Saint Francis is ushering in a new era as Jeremy Henney steps in to lead the women’s hoops program.

Henney takes over for longtime head coach Jason Ridge , who stepped down in August to become the principal at Blackford High School. The new head women’s coach might be new to the role, but Henney is no stranger to Saint Francis. For the last seven seasons Henney served as an assistant coach for Chad LaCross on the Saint Francis men’s basketball program.

Not only is Henney adjusting on the fly, but so are his new players. The Cougars return a few key pieces with former Carroll High School standout Emily Parrett, along with top scorer Cassidy Crawford. Saint Francis is coming off a 17-10 season, including an appearance in the NAIA Tournament.

Saint Francis opens the season on Oct. 28 against Trinity International.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

2 Minute Drill: Woodlan’s Mike Smith

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Smith’s message in the locker room this past Friday night struck the right notes as the Warriors went out and defeated Culver Academy 16-14 at Etzler Field. WANE-TV went behind the scenes for the Warriors pregame speech in the latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill,” highlighting the best sights and […]
WOODBURN, IN
WANE 15

Columbia City’s Hammel signs with Foresters for soccer

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City High School senior Julia Hammel is heading to Huntington University as the soccer standout signed with the Foresters on Wednesday afternoon. Hammel is a defensive midfielder for the Eagles. She’s racked up 9 goals and 3 assists in her prep career. The Eagles are 12-4-1 this season after […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
WANE 15

10/4 Soccer Sectionals – Canterbury, Carroll, Warsaw advance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 11 Canterbury got two goals and an assist from Addisen Sigler as the Cavaliers topped Bishop Luers 4-1 on the first night of girls sectional soccer play while Carroll bested North Side 13-0 and 3A no. 16 Warsaw got a hat trick from freshman Lola Pepper to take […]
WARSAW, IN
The Lima News

Leipsic’s Brandt signs NIL deal

COLUMBUS GROVE — Leipsic graduate Mason Brandt on Tuesday became one of the first student athletes from the University of Findlay to sign a name, image and likeness deal that will allow the freshman basketball player to earn money when his name or image is used in advertisements. Brandt...
LEIPSIC, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Boys Soccer Sectionals Begin With Three?Local Schools In Action

Warsaw opened up IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 with a statement win over Fort Wayne Wayne Monday, defeating the visitors 11-0 in just sixty minutes as the game was called off due to mercy rule. The Tigers are now 13-3-1. Callen O’Brien, Tito Sanchez, Eddie Escutio and Talan Asay each had two goals for Warsaw. The Tigers will face off with undefeated Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday for a spot in the sectional championship.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Sports#Blackford High School#Carroll High School#Trinity International#Nexstar Media Inc
earnthenecklace.com

Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?

Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WOWO News

NACS leader named Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wayne Barker was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in Indianapolis on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the award at its fall conference. Barker was hired to the top spot at NACS earlier this year and began his tenure on July 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
wfft.com

New Haven Junior/Senior High placed in lockout Tuesday after threat

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A threat made against New Haven High School prompted a lockout Tuesday, an East Allen County Schools spokesperson said. The threat was made Monday, and school officials found out about it Tuesday morning. After an investigation, New Haven Junior/Senior High School was "placed in a...
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
NEW HAVEN, IN
whatzup.com

Things are coming Full Circle at Acme

A little TLC, a freshening up, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm have the Acme Bar and Grill on East State back on its feet, with a goal of opening this month. In 2021, the legendary north-side eatery was closed. Now, after months of 12-hour days, the ol’ girl is ready to dance and looks to steal the show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy