Pittsburgh, PA

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Steelers teammates like rookie QB Kenny Pickett's 'swagger'

In a 24-20 loss against the Jets, rookie QB Kenny Pickett added flavor to the bland entree that has been the Steelers' offense. Teammates loved it. "He plays with swagger," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a Monday news conference. "Everybody respects him." The 24-year-old former Pitt star replaced Mitch...
