ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Measure to set state standards for public defenders, fill gaps in county funding passes first hurdle in Senate

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYLEf_0iJGoLfT00
Metro Creative

The U.S. Constitution requires federal and state governments to provide effective legal counsel for people who are arrested, no matter how poor they are.

But in Pennsylvania, getting a lawyer who has the resources needed to mount a proper defense often depends on the county where a person faces trial, according to the statewide organization that represents public defenders.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that does not directly fund public defenders, according to a 2021 study that set the groundwork for reforms to the system being proposed.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee recently voted unanimously to advance a measure aimed at reforming the wide disparity in funding that exists for public defender offices.

“I think it’s fair to say that under the current system we use in Pennsylvania, it’s often justice by geography,” said Sara Jacobson, executive director of Public Defender Association of Pennsylvania.

“There are counties with enough money to properly staff their public defender offices and provide those attorneys with the other resources they need,” she said. “But we also have counties that just can’t afford to do that.”

Jacobson noted that in addition to paying for an attorney to represent an indigent person, providing an “effective” defense often requires hiring social workers and investigators.

But rather than earmarking money in the state budget to fund public defender offices across the state, Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are responsible for deciding how much to budget for the offices that defend people who can’t afford to hire a lawyer.

To address that problem, state Senate Bill 1317 calls for the creation of an Indigent Defense Advisory Committee that would be charged with comparing national standards for public defenders to Pennsylvania’s system.

If signed into law, the measure would use data on the workloads carried by public defenders to “determine objective standards” for providing legal services for indigent people, according to supporters.

“(Tuesday’s) vote is historic,” said Chuck Pascal, Armstrong County’s chief public defender and vice president of the public defender association. “This is the first time that any committee in the General Assembly has recognized the state’s responsibility in assuring that the Constitutional obligation for effective indigent defense is being met, and to begin to address the disparity of resources from county to county.”

The measure must be passed by the Senate and the House before it can be sent to the governor for consideration.

If signed into law, the measure also would create an Indigent Defense Grant Fund that uses an “evidence-based” approach to determine how state funding should be used to fill the gap between the amount counties pay for an indigent person’s defense and the standards that are developed, according to the association.

Westmoreland County Public Defender Wayne McGrew said he supports efforts to get the state to chip in for the cost of providing a legal defense for people who cannot afford to hire a lawyer.

If the law is passed and more funding is provided, McGrew said, it could help improve his office’s ability to represent indigent defendants.

McGrew said his office, which has a $1.39 million budget this year, handled more than 3,300 cases in 2021.

There currently are three vacancies in the office, including a full-time position that has been vacant since December, he said.

At full staff, the office has 10 full-time and four part-time lawyers.

“We’ve had a terrible time finding employees,” McGrew said, noting that a lack of state funding has left counties on their own to pay for public defenders.

“It’s a huge burden, so having more money is potentially very beneficial,” he said. “We’re not getting any less cases each year.”

Report: Vast disparity in funding

A report issued in November by the state Legislative Budget and Finance Committee found “vast differences” in funding levels for public defender offices in the state, with some counties spending as much as $30.20 per capita in 2019 for their offices while others spent as little as $3.20 per capita, according to the study.

The county with the highest per capita spending for public defender services in 2019 was Philadelphia at $30.20 followed by Venango, $16.20; Dauphin, $14.46; and Forest, $14.17.

Mercer County, which spends $10.27 per capita on pubic defenders, was the only other county in Western Pennsylvania that is among the top 10 in spending for public defender services.

Armstrong, Westmoreland spend comparatively little

The study found that in 2019, Mifflin County spent the least per capita, $3.20, on public defenders followed by Armstrong, $3.25, and Westmoreland, $3.76.

Indiana, at $4.52 per capita, and Somerset, at $5.54, were the other Western Pennsylvania counties on the list of 10 with the lowest expenditures per capita in the state in 2019.

Spending for Allegheny, Butler and other Southwestern Pennsylvania counties isn’t listed, as the report includes only the top and bottom spenders per capita.

Allegheny County officials declined to comment about the proposed legislation.

Brian L. Deiderick, the chief public defender for Lebanon County and president of the state association, said the measures being proposed “benefits all Pennsylvanians by creating a fairer justice system.”

“Better resourced defenders, with manageable caseloads and access to social workers and investigators, helps the courts reach more just results,” he said.

Jacobson said properly funding a public defender office can save money by reducing the chances of having to defend against a wrongful conviction.

She cited a 2016 Vanderbilt University study that estimated the cost of defending a wrongful conviction at about $6.1 million.

The lack of funding for public defender offices recently became an issue in Luzerne County, Jacobson said, noting that the public defender decided to stop taking on some cases because it could not afford to provide adequate legal representation.

In 2016, the state Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed criminal defendants to sue a county as a way to prove that a public defender’s office is not adequately funded to provide the constitutional right to an attorney.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Behind Sketchy ‘Audit’ of Pennsylvania’s Voting Machines Has Ties to Failed Arizona Recount

Pennsylvania counties are still mired in dubious election “audits” two years after Joe Biden’s presidential win, and new disinformation about 2020 voting machines is circulating ahead of the midterms. Now, officials tell The Daily Beast they don’t even know who is behind the latest “report” purporting to show ballot fraud.In September, a new “report” began circulating—as first reported by Pennsylvania’s WITF—that claimed 2020 ballots scanned on one of Allegheny County’s voting machines appeared blurry. (Blue voters rallied in the county to give Biden an edge in the swing state.) It claimed that some 10,000 ballots may have been affected. By...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsRadio WILK

Pa. State Police warn you to be wary of a new scam

There's a new scam the Pennsylvania State Police are warning you about. There are criminals who are spoofing PSP phone numbers to try and steal from you. Here's how it works. You receive a call or text that shows it's from what appears to be a phone number related to the Pennsylvania State Police. The same thing can happen in email directing you to a phony website. The scammers are asking for you to send gift cards to pay for offenses or you will be arrested. PA State Police remind you they will never contact you in that manner and will never ask for gift cards for payment at any time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Venango, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders#State Senate#Defendants#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The U S Constitution
CBS Minnesota

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and subsequent offenses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WITF

Chief Justice Max Baer was at the center of some of Pennsylvania’s biggest election cases

Baer was instrumental in deciding a number of key voting rights and election cases that came before the high court. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer authored the single most consequential ruling in the run-up to the 2020 election, one that continues to reverberate throughout the state’s political world today. He also helped reverse a decades-long trend of partisan gerrymandering by the state’s political mapmakers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Lawmakers to free up more relief money to help speed Hurricane Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers plan to pump more money into a new state disaster-relief fund, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has been running through to speed recovery from Hurricane Ian. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday the Joint Legislative Budget Commission will hold an emergency meeting next week to release an additional $360 million into the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, which was established this year with $500 million. ...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf confirms over 1.7 million Pa. residents are eligible for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement in late September confirming over 1.7 million Pa. residents are eligible for President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan. Biden announced borrowers would qualify for student loan debt forgiveness worth up to $20,000 in August. “The Student Debt Relief Plan is designed to help borrowers and families continue to recover from the pandemic as they prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023,” Wolf’s release said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes

After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy