Tomlin Said Kenny Pickett Did Some Good Things In The Second Half: ‘I Thought He Could Provide A Spark For Us’

Related
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Saunders: Steelers’ Timeline for Kenny Pickett Didn’t Make Sense
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the Kenny Pickett Era on Sunday, as the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that...
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
