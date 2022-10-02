ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
The New York Giants have a huge problem at wide receiver

The New York Giants are staring down the barrel of a serious problem at the wide receiver position after just four weeks of the 2022 regular season. They’ve already sustained multiple injuries, all the while not getting significant value from guys like Kenny Golladay. However, the Giants are working...
Former New York Jets Iron-Man & Albany Coach Died Saturday

Most of the time, when reporting these stories, we don't really know the person we are writing about. This time I do. Former 16-year NFL veteran and UAlbany assistant football coach, Jim Sweeney unexpectedly passed away on Saturday. The news rocked the New York Jets organization, as well as Sweeney's friends and family at the University at Albany.
Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive

Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
New York Giants DL Dexter Lawrence is dominating this season

The New York Giants are off to a hot start in the 2022 regular season. The Giants beat the Bears at home on Sunday after the defense held Chicago to 12 points and zero touchdowns on the day. The main catalyst to the defense’s success this season has been defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Dexter Lawrence is dominating this season as both a pass-rusher and a run-defender.
Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

After a stint with the Chicago Bears, the team decided to cut the 27-year-old kicker on Monday. Badgley was responsible for all 12 of Chicago's points Sunday, as he went four-for-four on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants. Coming in...
New York Jets: Good news on Max Mitchell’s knee injury

Exiting yesterday’s thrilling come-from-behind victory for the New York Jets, the biggest concern was the knee injury rookie right tackle Max Mitchell sustained. The first-year player had to leave and be taken off on a cart in the second quarter. He was originally ruled as questionable to return to the game. Shortly after, though, the Jets announced he was out for the remainder of yesterday.
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley eyes major leap in third season

The arrival of Jalen Brunson and the revival of Derrick Rose have made Immanuel Quickley someone like a forgotten man in the New York Knicks roster. After hitting major strides late in the season as a primary ball handler, Quickley looked ready to expand his role. Yet as he starts his third season in the league, he finds himself stuck again as the team’s Sixth Man although that can be debated now with Rose’s return.
