Planned Substation Outage for CCEC Members in South Coleman County
On Sunday, October 9th the Coleman County Electric Coop will have their Gouldbusk Substation OFF from 2 pm – 4 pm for repairs. This will affect Coleman County Electric Members in the Southern part of Coleman County including the areas of Voss, Fisk, Mozelle, Gouldbusk, Rockwood, Whon, parts of Trickham, Millersview, and south of Valera. The primary reasoning for performing these repairs on Sunday afternoon is not to disrupt the school day of Panther Creek CISD. Call CCEC at 325-625-2128 if you have any questions.
West Texas Round Up for Rehab Sale
The Annual West Texas Roundup for Rehab Sale will be held Wednesday, October 5th at the Coleman Livestock Auction barn. The sale will begin at 11:00am and will include all kinds of items donated for this auction, as well as cattle. For more information call 325-625-4191.
COLEMAN EVENTS for EARLY OCTOBER
The photo above and list below are early to mid October events we have listed on our Calendar page. If you know of other community events that are not listed, please email us! Keep checking back to the CALENDAR page, from the menu at the top of our website, to find out what's going on in Coleman! See the list below for links to calendar events from October 5th - 16th:
Local Young Artists Enter West Texas Fair
Youth art students of Ginger Test had entries in the West Texas Fair Fine Arts division All the entries placed well. Coleman County has some talented young artists which are as follows: Cali Beal, Elli Wilson, Chloe Wilson, Cameron Cash, and Eve Knight. Their art projects are pictured above.
CJH Volleyball Splits with Abilene Christian
The Coleman Bluekatt Junior High volleyball teams traveled to Abilene Monday to play against Abilene Christian. Coach Brooke Norris reported that the 7th grade A team won and the 8th lost, but forced a three-set match. Keep up the great work Bluekatts!!! Below are the scores for each team's matches:
John Lewis Flores, 49
John Lewis Flores, age 49, of Novice, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Melinda Bowen, 53
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Bettie Bryan, 95
Bettie Bryan age 95 of Rockwood, Texas passed to the arms of her Jesus on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:07 am at her home in Rockwood. Services will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Burkett Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Bardin Striegler officiating. Interment will follow at the Burkett Cemetery with services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home of Santa Anna.
