Texas State

golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!

When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
WTVW

LIV Golf trying to get world ranking points via small tour

LIV Golf’s latest bid to get world ranking points is by aligning itself with a little-known tour that offers $75,000 purses and has not held a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour — Middle East and North Africa — announced Wednesday a strategic alliance that...
Golf Digest

A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour

When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy or LIV's Greg Norman? Golf fans divided as Shark bites again...

It's probably fair to assume at this point LIV Golf Invitational Series chief executive Greg Norman and staunch PGA Tour defender Rory McIlroy don't like each other. Even before the first tee shot was hit at LIV Golf's curtain-raising event at Centurion Club and the ban hammer came down from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the two were trading barbs.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
JACKSON, MS
Golf.com

Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
golfmagic.com

You won't believe what odds Jon Rahm is to win Open de Espana!

The DP World Tour is about to begin a three-week stretch of Spanish events with the acciona Open de Espana and former World No.1 Jon Rahm will headline the field. Rahm hasn't played since coming tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth at the start of September. He thrilled the UK crowds with a fantastic eagle on the 54th hole (the event was cut short) on the West Course.
golfmagic.com

Presidents Cup omission propelled Mackenzie Hughes to second PGA Tour win

New PGA Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes admitted he was "disappointed" not to be selected for the International Presidents Cup side as he claimed the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff over Sepp Straka. Canada's Hughes captured his second PGA Tour title - his first since 2016 - after starting the...
