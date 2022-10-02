Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
fox29.com
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that injured 3 children, man walking from Philly day care
Police say Andre Shuford was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck that struck Shaheed Richberg and three children after they left a Philadelphia day care.
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Philadelphia police ask for public's help in search for suspect vehicle
The shooting happened on August 21 on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital
Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
fox29.com
Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night. At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old...
fox29.com
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man
Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
fox29.com
Officials: Body found inside North Philadelphia building believed to be vacant after crews put out fire
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a fire in North Philadelphia turned deadly. Officials say fire crews responded to the 2600 block of North 16th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to authorities, firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes...
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Arrested For Fatal Accident In Somerton
The wheels of justice turn slow. However, they still turn. Aleksandr Melnikov, 18, of the 9900 blockof Bustleton Avenue found that out late last week. He was arrested for a fatal accident at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street that happened June 23, 2022. It was just before midnight when police said he was driving in a BMW south on Bustleton Ave. Police said he was speeding and he allegedly did not stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car that was west on Rennard.
Man shot, killed outside business in Philly neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia event space Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., according to NBC10. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
