Titans beat Colts 24-17 for 4th straight win in Indy

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee’s defense held up late to preserve the Titans’ 24-17 victory at Indianapolis.

The Titans have won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020.

For the second straight week the Titans had to hang, but head coach Mike Vrabel was thrilled with the divisional win on the road, “that’s what we’re going to have to do. Figure out some ways to win”.

The Titans built s a 24-3 first half lead thanks to two touchdown passes by Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods and Chig Okankwo.

On the ground Derrick Henry posted his 1st 100 yard game of the season rolling up 114 yards on 22 carries. Henry was also a big part of the passing game catching 3 passes for 33 yards.

Defensively the Titans got an interception from defensive lineman Teair Tart and they got a huge game from former Colt Denico Autry who had 2 sacks of Matt Ryan including a strip sack on the Colts very first possession.

Indy has one win in its past six games and blew late three scoring chances. Tennessee leaned heavily on Henry early, but was shut out in the second half for the second straight week.

