Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway.
The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here .2022 Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State
They say a winner will be announced on Oct. 28. Prizes include a trophy and bragging rights.
