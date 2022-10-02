ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway.

The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here .

2022 Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State

They say a winner will be announced on Oct. 28. Prizes include a trophy and bragging rights.

WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New skate park coming to Hurricane, West Virginia

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hurricane is getting a new skate park. City officials made the announcement Monday, Oct. 3. The skate park will be located in a section of the Hurricane City Park off of Teays Valley Road. The City says they’ve spent the last year and a half saving funds to […]
HURRICANE, WV
Weather shaping up nicely for major events this week

(WOWK) — Lots of fall festivals and fairs are in high gear and the weather seems to be cooperating for these events leading into this weekend. For starters there are hundreds of cool cars expected along Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston with the annual Rod Run and Doo-Wop. The event gets going full tilt Thursday with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

West Virginia American Water pitches Milton takeover

MILTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia Amerian Water Company attended the Milton City Council meeting on Tuesday with hopes of convincing municipal leaders to allow the utility to purchase the city’s water and wastewater systems. West Virginia American Water has actively pursued the acquisition since the 1980s....
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Retaining wall repairs close road in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some Charleston residents will need to take a detour from their usual routes for the next month. According to the City of Charleston, the 1200 block of Staunton Road will be closed between Louden Heights Road and Ridgeway Road for approximately four weeks while crews repair a retaining wall. The upper […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Good Day at 4: How to take care of your Mums!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When the weather cools down and we change out our summer décor, most of us reach for fall’s quintessential plant, MUMS!. We stopped by Green’s Feed in Charleston, to talk with those who know mums best!
CHARLESTON, WV
WIFR

Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Metro News

Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years

BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
BELVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

