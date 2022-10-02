ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Surprising Decision

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. After he struggled to score points against the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin decided it was time for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to see the field. The timing of the move surprised plenty in the football world.
