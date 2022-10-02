ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement Monday

By Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st4NU_0iJGnbdC00

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

La Russa stepped away from managerial duties on Aug. 29 at the request of his doctors. 24 hours later, he flew to Arizona to have his pacemaker repaired via a surgical procedure.

La Russa announcing his retirement would bring an end to what has been a roller coaster two-season stint for him as the White Sox’s manager. La Russa started off his first season well, guiding the White Sox to first place in the American league Central with a 93-69 record, but a first round exit against the Houston Astros in the playoffs left fans wanting more.

Chicago entered the 2022 season as division favorites with World Series title aspirations on the minds of those on the South Side, but as the year progressed, they fell far short of the goals expected of them and La Russa drew a share of the criticism along the way.

White Sox are officially eliminated from the playoffs

Fire La Russa chants rang out during home stands and banners advocating for Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the team made guest appearances behind the White Sox dugout, showing the frustrations felt by fans of the South Siders down the stretch.

La Russa turns 78 Tuesday and is expected to transition into a special assistant role with the franchise.

With four games left to go, the White Sox are 78-80, good for third place in the AL Central. They finish their three game series on the road in San Diego Sunday, before returning home for a 3-game series to round out their 2022 regular season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Attempted murder charge filed against Indiana man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead

Note: This story contains graphic content. PENDLETON, Ind. (WXIN) — When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on […]
PENDLETON, IN
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday

As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away. La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
WGN News

3 members of NW Indiana family killed in head-on crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion […]
OXFORD, IN
WGN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The White Sox#American#The Houston Astros
WGN News

Person shot by officers inside West Side CPD station, police say

CHICAGO — For the second time in a week, a Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a West Side police facility, Supt. David Brown said Wednesday.  Shortly before 1 p.m., a man walked into the lobby of the CPD’s Ogden District station, 3315 W. Ogden, and began “mumbling and ranting,” Brown said during a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins

Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
MIAMI, FL
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy