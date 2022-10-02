KSUN, KIDS-4 list program schedules for October 5-7

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

10/5/228:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Central Heights Ribbon Cutting, 08-28-22

9:00 AM Municipal Court Live

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22

11:00 AM The Weekly Chat, 10-05-22

11:30 AM Trial Court Live

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Celebrating Oktoberfest

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-29-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22

4:25 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22

5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission

6:00 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22

7:35 PM SPHS West Ribbon Cutting, 08-28-22

8:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22

9:00 PM Still Standing, Howanda Yarber

9:25 PM Front Porch, Fathers Raising Kids

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 09-29-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Living Ghost

10/6/228:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22

8:30 AM 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

8:45 AM City Meetings Live, Joint Review Board

9:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, October

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Central Heights Ribbon Cutting, 08-28-22

11:30 AM Story of Georgia O’Keeffe, Told by Alfred Steiglitz

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Celebrating Oktoberfest

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-29-2022

3:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 10-05-22

4:00 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips

4:55 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22

5:30 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22

7:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 10-05-22

8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 10-04-22

10:00 PM Common Council, 10-04-22

11:30 PM Transit Commission, 10-05-22

10/7/228:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, October

8:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 10-05-22

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Celebrating Oktoberfest

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Front Porch, Fathers Raising Kids

12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22

2:25 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22

4:00 PM Still Standing, Howanda Yarber

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-06-2022

5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22

6:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022

6:45 PM Live, SPHS West Football vs DeForest

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 10-06-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Living Ghost

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

10/5/228:00 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

9:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

9:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

10:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

10:30 AM Black History Assembly

11:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

12:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

1:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

2:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

2:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 02-14-20

4:00 PM Westside, Sing Along, 12-20-19

4:30 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

5:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

6:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

6:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

7:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

8:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9:00 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

9:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21

10:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

10/6/228:00 AM PotaFOE

9:45 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent

11:15 AM WYKMWAM Crew

12:00 PM Wolf Pack

1:30 PM Controversy Crew

2:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022

11:00 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022

10/7/228:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022

2:45 PM Prairie Home Show

3:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

4:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

5:00 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

5:30 PM Challenge Competition

6:00 PM Oliver Twist

6:30 PM Dog Video

6:45 PM SPHS Football EAST at Watertown, 10-07-22

10:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

10:30 PM Pool School News

10:45 PM DIY—Fox Out of Clay

11:00 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020