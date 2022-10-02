KSUN, KIDS-4 list program schedules for October 5-7
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
10/5/228:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Central Heights Ribbon Cutting, 08-28-22
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
11:00 AM The Weekly Chat, 10-05-22
11:30 AM Trial Court Live
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Celebrating Oktoberfest
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-29-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22
4:25 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6:00 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22
7:35 PM SPHS West Ribbon Cutting, 08-28-22
8:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Howanda Yarber
9:25 PM Front Porch, Fathers Raising Kids
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 09-29-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Living Ghost
10/6/228:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22
8:30 AM 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
8:45 AM City Meetings Live, Joint Review Board
9:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, October
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Central Heights Ribbon Cutting, 08-28-22
11:30 AM Story of Georgia O’Keeffe, Told by Alfred Steiglitz
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Celebrating Oktoberfest
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-29-2022
3:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 10-05-22
4:00 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips
4:55 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
5:30 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22
7:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 10-05-22
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 10-04-22
10:00 PM Common Council, 10-04-22
11:30 PM Transit Commission, 10-05-22
10/7/228:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, October
8:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 10-05-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Celebrating Oktoberfest
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Front Porch, Fathers Raising Kids
12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 09-23-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
2:25 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Howanda Yarber
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-06-2022
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-03-22
6:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
6:45 PM Live, SPHS West Football vs DeForest
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Physical Therapy
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 10-06-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Living Ghost
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
10/5/228:00 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
9:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
9:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
10:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
10:30 AM Black History Assembly
11:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
12:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
1:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
2:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
2:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 02-14-20
4:00 PM Westside, Sing Along, 12-20-19
4:30 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.
5:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
6:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
6:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
7:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
8:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
9:00 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
9:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21
10:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
10/6/228:00 AM PotaFOE
9:45 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
11:15 AM WYKMWAM Crew
12:00 PM Wolf Pack
1:30 PM Controversy Crew
2:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022
11:00 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022
10/7/228:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022
2:45 PM Prairie Home Show
3:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
4:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
5:00 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
5:30 PM Challenge Competition
6:00 PM Oliver Twist
6:30 PM Dog Video
6:45 PM SPHS Football EAST at Watertown, 10-07-22
10:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
10:30 PM Pool School News
10:45 PM DIY—Fox Out of Clay
11:00 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
Comments / 0