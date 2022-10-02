Read full article on original website
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Suffers Significant Injury During Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills scored a big win over one of the top contenders in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, it came at a cost. A Buffalo Bills wide receiver suffered a significant injury during Sunday's game. That player is the veteran Jamison Crowder. Per NFL insider ...
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The New England Patriots' head coach is the latest name to comment on the uncomfortable situation in Miami.
Man dies after fall from escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers game
A man has died after falling from an escalator at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium following a Steelers football game Sunday, police say.
Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
The one thing that really makes the Eagles special
Nick Sirianni knew this was coming. He just didn’t know when. And he did everything possible to get his team ready for it. The Eagles beat the Vikings by 17 and the Commanders by 16. Even the opener in Detroit was a two-possession game until the final minutes, and the Eagles were never really in danger of losing.
NFL power rankings: Eagles should be No. 1, and yet...
We're four weeks into the NFL season and there's only one undefeated team left standing. That should make the first entry of this week's power rankings pretty easy, right? You'd think, and yet...!. It seems the majority, but not the entirety, of national football analysts are buying the Eagles as...
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Sirianni says Eagles' injured players have a 'chance' to play in Week 5
Nick Sirianni said the Eagles will have a more in-depth injury report on Wednesday when they begin preparations for the Arizona Cardinals. But he at least seemed to rule out any significant injuries from Sunday’s game. “We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said....
