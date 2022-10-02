Read full article on original website
‘Keep pounding for football, not each other’: Another fight breaks out during Panthers game
Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
thecomeback.com
Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield
No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
Stephen A. Smith: Baker Mayfield's Career is in Jeopardy
Stephen A. Smith thinks very little of Baker Mayfield's play this year.
NBC Sports
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
thecomeback.com
Baker Mayfield reacts to fans booing him on Sunday
It has been a rough start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and things did not get any easier in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield struggled heavily for most of the game, throwing for only 197 yards while turning the ball...
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
1 Stat That Should Force Panthers To Fire Matt Rhule Instantly
Had the Carolina Panthers caught a few breaks this season, they could very easily be 4-0. They fell just short in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns as rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard game-winner to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. In Week 2, Daniel Jones gifted them a pick-six that would have turned the tide of the game, but the ball was dropped.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: These things we’re seeing from him are special
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another classic performance in his young career with Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, highlighted by his magical second-quarter touchdown throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes has made countless incredible plays and throws since he became a starting quarterback in 2018. And head coach...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
NBC Sports
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
NBC Sports
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles should be No. 1, and yet...
We're four weeks into the NFL season and there's only one undefeated team left standing. That should make the first entry of this week's power rankings pretty easy, right? You'd think, and yet...!. It seems the majority, but not the entirety, of national football analysts are buying the Eagles as...
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
