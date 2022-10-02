Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
NBC Sports
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: These things we’re seeing from him are special
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another classic performance in his young career with Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, highlighted by his magical second-quarter touchdown throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes has made countless incredible plays and throws since he became a starting quarterback in 2018. And head coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
NBC Sports
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
NBC Sports
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles should be No. 1, and yet...
We're four weeks into the NFL season and there's only one undefeated team left standing. That should make the first entry of this week's power rankings pretty easy, right? You'd think, and yet...!. It seems the majority, but not the entirety, of national football analysts are buying the Eagles as...
NBC Sports
Where execs rank Draymond on list of NBA's best defenders
After a back injury kept Draymond Green from reaching his full potential during the Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA season, the veteran forward enters the team’s upcoming campaign looking to remind the league he’s still an elite defender when healthy. And with Tuesday’s release of the annual survey taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
The one thing that really makes the Eagles special
Nick Sirianni knew this was coming. He just didn’t know when. And he did everything possible to get his team ready for it. The Eagles beat the Vikings by 17 and the Commanders by 16. Even the opener in Detroit was a two-possession game until the final minutes, and the Eagles were never really in danger of losing.
NBC Sports
Cooper Rush does something no one has ever done
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush may not create a controversy in Dallas, but he has made some history. According to he NFL, Rush is the first quarterback in NFL to win each of his first four career starts with a passer rating of 90 or higher in each of the four wins.
NBC Sports
Sirianni says Eagles' injured players have a 'chance' to play in Week 5
Nick Sirianni said the Eagles will have a more in-depth injury report on Wednesday when they begin preparations for the Arizona Cardinals. But he at least seemed to rule out any significant injuries from Sunday’s game. “We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said....
Comments / 0