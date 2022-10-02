Read full article on original website
With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
"I don’t think it was heavily considered, no." The Patriots managed to force Aaron Rodgers and the Packers into overtime despite playing with a third-string quarterback, but ultimately came up short in a 27-24 loss on Sunday. One of the crucial moments in the game occurred during what proved...
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
Nick Sirianni said the Eagles will have a more in-depth injury report on Wednesday when they begin preparations for the Arizona Cardinals. But he at least seemed to rule out any significant injuries from Sunday’s game. “We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said....
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
The early shine of the Matt Eberflus era is already wearing off for the Bears. A 20-12 loss to a less talented New York Giants team will do that. As will giving up 262 yards rushing to the dynamic tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget the train wreck that has been the Bears' passing attack through four games.
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
The Panthers offense was unsightly for the majority of Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and the potential for a change at the unit’s key position was a topic of conversation at head coach Matt Rhule’s postgame press conference. Baker Mayfield had a number of passes batted...
