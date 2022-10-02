ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers

New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing

The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
NBC Sports

Bears cut Michael Badgley

The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
NBC Sports

Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick

If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
NBC Sports

Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick

Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports

Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly

Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
NBC Sports

Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster

Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports

Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach

A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports

Bears overreactions: Did Chicago miss on Eberflus, Poles?

The early shine of the Matt Eberflus era is already wearing off for the Bears. A 20-12 loss to a less talented New York Giants team will do that. As will giving up 262 yards rushing to the dynamic tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget the train wreck that has been the Bears' passing attack through four games.
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers

The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
