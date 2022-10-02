ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facing South Florida: Hurricane Ian & Florida's windstorm insurance industry

By Jim DeFede
 3 days ago

Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry 13:43

Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry, Part 2 09:47

With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week's program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Jim also talks to Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes, the legislative expert on insurance and the person who has been sounding the alarm regarding our growing insurance crisis.

Guests:   State Sen. Jeff Brandes/(R) PINELLAS COUNTY

Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.

