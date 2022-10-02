ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Sewage bubbling up and into yards in Winter Park neighborhood

WINTER PARK, Fla. — On South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park, there is a stinky and unsanitary situation going on. Sewage water is bubbling up from the manhole covers and floating onto peoples' front and back yards. Some neighbors are telling WESH that sewage came up through their toilet and into the house.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Flooding forces Windermere to road closure

Hurricane Ian brought a lot of water to the West Orange and Southwest Orange areas during its passing Wednesday, Sept. 28 andThursday, Sept. 29. According to an email from the Town of Windermere, "the end of South Lake Butler Blvd., near the pedestrian bridge, and Old Dirt Main at the pedestrian bridge, are closed." Despite these closures, Paved Main is still accessible.
WINDERMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'

Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando

Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
ORLANDO, FL

