Boston, MA

Blue Jays sweep Red Sox, take season series 16-3

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Teoscar Hernandez had two home runs and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Sunday.

The playoff-bound Blue Jays (90-69) completed their regular-season home schedule with a three-game sweep of the Red Sox (75-84).

Toronto took the season series between the teams 16-3.

Hernandez had a two-run homer and a solo shot in going 3-for-4, and Whit Merrifield added a solo homer in a 3-for-4 game for Toronto.

Bobby Dalbec had a solo home run and three RBIs for the Red Sox.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman allowed four hits and two runs with four strikeouts in three innings. He left the game with a cut on the middle finger on his pitching hand.

Boston starter Michael Wacha (11-2) allowed five runs, six hits (three homers) and one walk while striking out four in four innings.

After being outscored 19-0 in the first two games of the series, the Red Sox scored twice in the second inning on Sunday. J.D. Martinez led off with a single and took third on Abraham Almonte’s one-out double. Dalbec hit a two-run single with two outs.

Hernandez led off the Toronto second with his 24th homer of the season to cut the Jays’ deficit to 2-1. Merrifield led off the home third with his 11th home run of the season to tie the score.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the home fourth with a walk, and Hernandez hit his 25th home run of the season for a 4-2 Toronto lead. Danny Jansen doubled with one out and scored on a Merrifield single.

Winner Zach Pop (4-0) replaced Gausman in the fourth and retired six straight batters. Adam Cimber worked around two singles in the top of the sixth.

Boston’s Dalbec hit his 12th home run of the season with one out in the seventh against Anthony Bass.

Merrifield led off the bottom of the seventh with a double against Kaleb Ort, took third on a groundout, and scored on George Springer’s fielder’s-choice grounder to shortstop. Yu Chang’s throw home was high.

Toronto’s Yimi Garcia overcame a single in the top of the eighth. Jordan Romano pitched around Guerrero’s throwing error on a grounder to first for his 36th save of the season.

–Field Level Media

