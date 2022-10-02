ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V7o6_0iJGmeAk00

After an 0-5 start to the season, including two consecutive defeats in Pac-12 Conference play, Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson on Sunday.

The moves come one day after Colorado absorbed a 43-20 defeat at Arizona. The Buffaloes allowed at least 38 points in each game this season, with opponents averaging 43.2 points per game.

Dorrell, 59, was in his third season at Colorado, with his teams going 8-15.

“I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time.”

Dorrell spent most of his career as an NFL assistant following a run as head coach at his alma mater UCLA from 2003-07. He was on the staffs of the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and New York Jets since 2008.

Wilson, 53, has an extensive resume as a college coach, but came to Colorado along with Dorrell in 2020 after four seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

In eight total seasons as a head coach with UCLA and Colorado, Dorrell was 43-42. Colorado lost to UCLA 45-17 in Dorrell’s final home game with the Buffaloes on Sept. 24.

Dorrell was halfway through a five-year contract and will receive an $8.7 million buyout from the university, paid in installments.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Eno Benjamin's strange game with Arizona Cardinals prompts reaction from Arizona State fans

Eno Benjamin, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, has had a tough time finding his place on the field.  It was a different story on Sunday as the Cardinals beat the Carolina Panthers 26-16. Benjamin, a product of Arizona State, filled a variety of roles — kick returner, running back and ... kicker. ...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
TheStreet

A’s Likely Headed to Las Vegas Strip After Oakland Drops Ball

Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
atozsports.com

Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss

The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Dorrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#American Football#College Football#Pac 12 Conference#The Miami Dolphins#New York Jets#The Philadelphia Eagles#Arizona Cardinals
atozsports.com

Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth

The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 5: The preseason favorite finally takes over

The quarterback rankings are beginning to take shape as the season approaches the halfway point. But we have to remember, Pro Football Focus uses the entire season and not just a couple of good games to figure out these numbers. After watching UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson against Washington, most would agree he probably belongs a little higher in these rankings. If he keeps this up, the Bruin quarterback might battle his crosstown rival for the No. 1 spot. And since the entire season is taken into account, one has to wonder where Bo Nix would land without that season opener against Georgia. He’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
247Sports

National analyst calls Auburn's Bryan Harsin a 'good fit' for Colorado job following Karl Dorrell firing

After firing head coach Karl Dorrell, the winless Colorado Buffaloes are one of five power five programs to part ways with their leader since the start of the season. The other vacancies are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. As college football's unemployment line continues to stretch due to less patience and a sped-up recruiting timeline, college football analyst Pete Thamel of ESPN listed Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin as a potential candidate to lead the Buffaloes along with Tom Herman and Bronco Mendenhall.
BOULDER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy