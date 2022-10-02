Colts fumble comeback chance in 24-17 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) were unable to complete a comeback Sunday, losing 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite being down 24-3 halfway through the second quarter, the Colts were able to bring the score within a one-score game halfway through the third quarter.

But as a symbol of their season thus far, the Colts simply couldn’t finish.

There are major question marks on both sides of the ball, and the Colts look like a team that have a long way to go before anyone will have confidence in them on a consistent basis.

Here’s everything we know from the Colts’ 24-17 loss to the Titans:

Final Score: Titans 24, Colts 17

Colts 0 10 7 0 17

Titans 14 10 0 0 24

It was over when...

Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught a seven-yard pass on third-and-four to convert the down with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. It forced the Colts to burn their final timeout and sealed the win for the Titans.

Keys to the game

The Titans scored 14 points off of turnovers.

The Colts offense was 7-of-13 (54%) on third downs but the defense allowed the Titans to convert 5-of-12 (42%) in those situations.

The Colts defense also allowed the Titans to go 3-of-3 in the red zone.

Titans RB Derrick Henry took 22 carries for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 33 receiving yards. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run called back.

took 22 carries for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 33 receiving yards. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run called back. The offensive line allowed three sacks and five quarterback hits to go along with five tackles for loss.

The Colts averaged 2.1 yards per carry on designed runs.

3 Stars of the game

TE Mo Alie-Cox: He caught all six of his targets (career-high) for 85 yards and two touchdowns. This was the version of Alie-Cox the Colts wanted when they signed him this offseason. DE Kwity Paye: The second-year edge rusher recorded another sack on a vital third down in addition to two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. WR Alec Pierce: The rookie wideout continues to impress. He caught four-of-six targets for 80 yards, including a 25-yard and 44-yard catch in crucial moments.

Injuries

S Julian Blackmon (ankle) was inactive due to injury.

(ankle) was inactive due to injury. LB Shaquille Leonard (head) left in the second quarter after taking a nasty hit on a collision with Zaire Franklin.

(head) left in the second quarter after taking a nasty hit on a collision with Zaire Franklin. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

Quick Hits

Will Fries got the start at right guard over Danny Pinter .

got the start at right guard over . For the second year in a row, TE Mo Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns in Week 4.

scored two touchdowns in Week 4. RB Nyheim Hines got his first touch of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

got his first touch of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. QB Matt Ryan fumbled the ball two total times. Though he only lost it once, he now has nine fumbles on the season.

fumbled the ball two total times. Though he only lost it once, he now has nine fumbles on the season. The tight ends combined for 11 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the loss, the Colts out-gained the Titans 365-243 in total yards.

RB Jonathan Taylor averaged 2.1 yards per carry on 20 carries and lost a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter.

averaged 2.1 yards per carry on 20 carries and lost a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter. WR Michael Pittman Jr. was held to just three receptions on six targets for 31 yards.

was held to just three receptions on six targets for 31 yards. LB Zaire Franklin led the defense with 15 tackles (eight solo).

led the defense with 15 tackles (eight solo). The Colts have now lost their last four games against the Titans and five out of the last six.

Colts head coach Frank Reich will hold a conference call Monday before the team prepares for the Week 5 road matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.