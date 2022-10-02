Colts fumble comeback chance in 24-17 loss to Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) were unable to complete a comeback Sunday, losing 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Despite being down 24-3 halfway through the second quarter, the Colts were able to bring the score within a one-score game halfway through the third quarter.
But as a symbol of their season thus far, the Colts simply couldn’t finish.
There are major question marks on both sides of the ball, and the Colts look like a team that have a long way to go before anyone will have confidence in them on a consistent basis.
Here’s everything we know from the Colts’ 24-17 loss to the Titans:
Final Score: Titans 24, Colts 17
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Colts 0 10 7 0 17
Titans 14 10 0 0 24
It was over when...
Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught a seven-yard pass on third-and-four to convert the down with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. It forced the Colts to burn their final timeout and sealed the win for the Titans.
Keys to the game
- The Titans scored 14 points off of turnovers.
- The Colts offense was 7-of-13 (54%) on third downs but the defense allowed the Titans to convert 5-of-12 (42%) in those situations.
- The Colts defense also allowed the Titans to go 3-of-3 in the red zone.
- Titans RB Derrick Henry took 22 carries for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 33 receiving yards. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run called back.
- The offensive line allowed three sacks and five quarterback hits to go along with five tackles for loss.
- The Colts averaged 2.1 yards per carry on designed runs.
3 Stars of the game
- TE Mo Alie-Cox: He caught all six of his targets (career-high) for 85 yards and two touchdowns. This was the version of Alie-Cox the Colts wanted when they signed him this offseason.
- DE Kwity Paye: The second-year edge rusher recorded another sack on a vital third down in addition to two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
- WR Alec Pierce: The rookie wideout continues to impress. He caught four-of-six targets for 80 yards, including a 25-yard and 44-yard catch in crucial moments.
Injuries
- S Julian Blackmon (ankle) was inactive due to injury.
- LB Shaquille Leonard (head) left in the second quarter after taking a nasty hit on a collision with Zaire Franklin.
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.
Quick Hits
- Will Fries got the start at right guard over Danny Pinter.
- For the second year in a row, TE Mo Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns in Week 4.
- RB Nyheim Hines got his first touch of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
- QB Matt Ryan fumbled the ball two total times. Though he only lost it once, he now has nine fumbles on the season.
- The tight ends combined for 11 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
- Despite the loss, the Colts out-gained the Titans 365-243 in total yards.
- RB Jonathan Taylor averaged 2.1 yards per carry on 20 carries and lost a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter.
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. was held to just three receptions on six targets for 31 yards.
- LB Zaire Franklin led the defense with 15 tackles (eight solo).
- The Colts have now lost their last four games against the Titans and five out of the last six.
Colts head coach Frank Reich will hold a conference call Monday before the team prepares for the Week 5 road matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
