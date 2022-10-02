ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts fumble comeback chance in 24-17 loss to Titans

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ih1rs_0iJGm95a00

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) were unable to complete a comeback Sunday, losing 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite being down 24-3 halfway through the second quarter, the Colts were able to bring the score within a one-score game halfway through the third quarter.

But as a symbol of their season thus far, the Colts simply couldn’t finish.

There are major question marks on both sides of the ball, and the Colts look like a team that have a long way to go before anyone will have confidence in them on a consistent basis.

Here’s everything we know from the Colts’ 24-17 loss to the Titans:

Final Score: Titans 24, Colts 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TLnH_0iJGm95a00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Colts 0 10 7 0 17

Titans 14 10 0 0 24

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCFw1_0iJGm95a00
Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught a seven-yard pass on third-and-four to convert the down with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. It forced the Colts to burn their final timeout and sealed the win for the Titans.

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7AWH_0iJGm95a00
Armond Feffer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • The Titans scored 14 points off of turnovers.
  • The Colts offense was 7-of-13 (54%) on third downs but the defense allowed the Titans to convert 5-of-12 (42%) in those situations.
  • The Colts defense also allowed the Titans to go 3-of-3 in the red zone.
  • Titans RB Derrick Henry took 22 carries for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 33 receiving yards. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run called back.
  • The offensive line allowed three sacks and five quarterback hits to go along with five tackles for loss.
  • The Colts averaged 2.1 yards per carry on designed runs.

3 Stars of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOuhz_0iJGm95a00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
  1. TE Mo Alie-Cox: He caught all six of his targets (career-high) for 85 yards and two touchdowns. This was the version of Alie-Cox the Colts wanted when they signed him this offseason.
  2. DE Kwity Paye: The second-year edge rusher recorded another sack on a vital third down in addition to two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
  3. WR Alec Pierce: The rookie wideout continues to impress. He caught four-of-six targets for 80 yards, including a 25-yard and 44-yard catch in crucial moments.

Injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRzGI_0iJGm95a00
AP Photo/AJ Mast
  • S Julian Blackmon (ankle) was inactive due to injury.
  • LB Shaquille Leonard (head) left in the second quarter after taking a nasty hit on a collision with Zaire Franklin.
  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

Quick Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH6uQ_0iJGm95a00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • Will Fries got the start at right guard over Danny Pinter.
  • For the second year in a row, TE Mo Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns in Week 4.
  • RB Nyheim Hines got his first touch of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
  • QB Matt Ryan fumbled the ball two total times. Though he only lost it once, he now has nine fumbles on the season.
  • The tight ends combined for 11 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Despite the loss, the Colts out-gained the Titans 365-243 in total yards.
  • RB Jonathan Taylor averaged 2.1 yards per carry on 20 carries and lost a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter.
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. was held to just three receptions on six targets for 31 yards.
  • LB Zaire Franklin led the defense with 15 tackles (eight solo).
  • The Colts have now lost their last four games against the Titans and five out of the last six.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cu8a6_0iJGm95a00
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Colts head coach Frank Reich will hold a conference call Monday before the team prepares for the Week 5 road matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Zaire Franklin#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills, Tavon Austin mutually agree to part ways

The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Tavon Austin from their practice squad. It was a mutual split. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that the receiver and team both had interest in going their separate ways. Per his report, Austin wants to continue playing, but wants a team that will give him more of a look:
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reevaluating the NFL's most quarterback-needy teams

At the beginning of every NFL season, we like to think we have a good grasp on the needs of each team, and how they will look at the following year. But like clockwork, we’re consistently surprised at how things turn out to be entirely different than our initial perspective once the games actually start happening.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy