Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.
EXCLUSIVE: As she is charting her post-Saturday Night Live career path, Kate McKinnon is making a representation change. The Emmy winner has moved to CAA, which will rep her in all areas except touring. McKinnon had been at UTA for the past eight years, having followed her agent Fred Hashagen there from Paradigm. McKinnon in May wrapped an 11-season run on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which earned her two Emmy Awards for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a total of 10 nominations, nine of them in the supporting comedy category. Her roster of memorable characters on the show included...
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend but fans of Cecily Strong are concerned after she didn’t appear in the long-running sketch comedy series’ brand-new opening credits reel. After last year’s mass cast member exodus, it’s no wonder that viewers would be worried that the former Chicagoan may have joined the others, despite her decade-long tenure on the show. A total of 8 cast members have left the show since last season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. And when the new credits sequence ran, the series skipped over Strong, who should have appeared between...
PEOPLE has learned Cecily Strong will return to Saturday Night Live at the end of October Don't worry, Cecily Strong is still a part of Saturday Night Live. The longtime comedian wasn't featured in the opening credits of season 48 — but it has nothing to do with her employment status on the series. At the top of this weekend's episode hosted by Miles Teller and featuring musical guest Kendrick Lamar, viewers were quick to point out Strong's absence from the show. Many wondered if she quietly left the...
Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
Do not worry that Cecily Strong has “quiet quit” Saturday Night Live, amid so many other Season 48 cast changes. Strong was absent from the new opening credits that were recently filmed in New York and which debuted during this weekend’s season-opening telecast, setting off some speculation about her whereabouts and status with the show. But the simple truth is that Strong is currently 3,000 miles away from Studio 8H headlining The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Leigh Silverman and produced in association with SNL bossman Lorne Michaels, the one-woman show began...
Following a major cast shake-ups, Saturday Night Live returns to the small-screen this week for its 48th season premiere. The episode featured first-time host Miles Teller, who continues to ride the success of the summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The 35-year-old actor talked about wanting to do impressions and asked his friends who he looked like. He wanted to go for a young Dinero or Paul Newman, but his friends joked that he looked like Rachel Maddow.
With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometimes bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Peyton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes-portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year. “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Peyton’s Omaha Productions’...
A new season of Saturday Night Live began this weekend, and did so without a number of long-running cast members. There’s been a lot of discussion on what to expect — from the addition of new cast members to which of the returning cast members might step up. And if you think that sounds a bit like a sports metaphor, well, evidently the writers of SNL do as well — because the cold opening of the new season took that and ran with it.
Bill Maher says his lack of awards recognition isn’t because his show is bad, it’s because he’s too real. The late night host, whose series Real Time with Bill Maher is now in its 20th season on HBO, compared his political talk show to programs from competitors like John Oliver and Trevor Noah while speaking with Chris Cuomo on the anchor’s NewsNation series.
Colin Jost and Michael Che got right into poking fun at politics in Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment. Jost and Che also joked about Russia, Hurricane Ian, President Biden, Ted Cruz, Ginni Thomas, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lizzo’s flute playing, and the CIA’s plans to launch a new podcast as part of the classic news-desk skit. New cast member Michael Longfellow was front and center, making his Weekend Update debut as the child of conservatives. He was asked for his thoughts on the backlash that Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney faced for allegedly having Trump-supporting family members. “Well, my family is from Arizona, so...
'SNL' star Chloe Fineman reveals original Nicole Kidman skit involved a witch and more set secrets. Plus, listen to her Drew Barrymore impersonation too:
Who is at fault for Bros‘ less than stellar debut at the box office? According to star Billy Eichner, “straight people” may be to blame for not seeing his history-making queer rom-com. The film is “the first gay rom-com from a major studio with an openly LGBTQIA+ principle cast,” and upon its Sept. 30 release, was marked a box office flop for making 40% less than expected during its opening weekend, per The New York Times.
