wpde.com
28-year-old, relative charged after deadly shooting of juvenile in Bennettsville
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 28-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old near Bennettsville. Tybiriolls Fennell of Bennettsville was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A relative of the suspect, Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville...
informnny.com
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
wpde.com
Heroin, fentanyl & guns seized during search warrant at Robeson Co. home
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A search warrant Monday at a home on Croom Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County led to the seizure of eight ounces of cocaine, 13.5 grams of cocaine base, seven grams of heroin, four grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of marijuana, according to a news release from the Maxton Police Dept.
cbs17
School bus with students aboard hit by gunfire in Moore County, officials say
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County school bus was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon just east of Pinebluff, school district officials said. The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen and just west of U.S. 501, according to a news release from Moore County Schools.
wpde.com
Scotland County deputies remember fellow K-9 officer
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday afternoon for their fellow K9 Officer Tank. A crowd of people gathered outside the Sheriff's Department to remember Tank. He was a Belgium Malinois who died last month. NEW: 3-year-old Florence girl honors dad,...
Man shot in the back on Ashlawn Drive in Norfolk
Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday evening in Norfolk.
Man arrested in VB after being connected to recent homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested a man for first-degree murder connected to a recent homicide investigation.
Employee accused of robbery, attempted maiming at Hampton business
22-year-old Khristian Malone, of Newport News, is wanted in connection to the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.
wpde.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting Monday evening on Sam Jones Road in the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan said the victim was shot in the leg...
wpde.com
Shot fired during domestic situation in Darlington County, no one hurt
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Wednesday morning of a domestic situation on Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said a gun went off but thankfully no one was hurt. He added a call came into 911 regarding the...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘I’m Sick of These Black Bastards’: North Carolina Sheriff Investigated After Audio Leaked of a Racially Charged Phone Call
Audio of a white sheriff threatening to fire his “Black bastard” staff members has been made public. Now, the state Bureau of Investigation has confirmed an investigation has been launched, looking into his conduct. On Monday, Sept 26, WECT revealed it received a recording of a fiery 2019...
Man found dead at Ocean View bus stop, investigation underway
Police are now investigating after a man was pronounced dead in Ocean View in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
wpde.com
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
WAVY News 10
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News. Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She was transported to...
wpde.com
Cars vandalized, struck by bullets outside Florence center for vulnerable adults
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two cars outside the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence had been broken into and one of them was struck with a bullet, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept.
Woman accused of having meth, heroin at Richmond County boating area
ROCKINGHAM — A woman is facing multiple drug charges after allegedly being caught with meth and heroin by state wildlife officers. According to Richmond County Jail Records, 35-year-old Stacy Nicole Johnson was brought in by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Johnson is charged with one felony...
Two arrested following armed robbery in Williamsburg
Police said Preston Fox and England Holley are facing charges following an armed robbery in Williamsburg. It happened in the evening of Sept. 23 in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
WAVY News 10
17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
