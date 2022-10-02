ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
School bus with students aboard hit by gunfire in Moore County, officials say

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County school bus was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon just east of Pinebluff, school district officials said. The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen and just west of U.S. 501, according to a news release from Moore County Schools.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Scotland County deputies remember fellow K-9 officer

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday afternoon for their fellow K9 Officer Tank. A crowd of people gathered outside the Sheriff's Department to remember Tank. He was a Belgium Malinois who died last month. NEW: 3-year-old Florence girl honors dad,...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News. Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She was transported to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
HAMPTON, VA

