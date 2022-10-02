Colts' player of the game vs. Titans: TE Mo Alie-Cox

It was another frustrating Sunday for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts as they lost 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Indianapolis got off to a slow start in the first half, and despite showing some signs of dominance in the second half, the home team ultimately falls to their division rival.

However, one player who left it all out on the field was tight end,Mo Alie-Cox.

The sixth-year pro had one of his best days as a Colt, finishing with six catches for 85 yards and a pair of scores—all of which led the team.

He was Matt Ryan’s most reliable target in the red zone, weaving his way through coverage any chance he got. He also finished the afternoon as the top receiver in Frank Reich’s offense today.

As we saw last week, the Colts like to utilize their big tight ends in the red zone, and Sunday was no different. Last week it was the rookie Jelani Woods and Sunday, it was Alie- Cox.

The Colts are now 1-2-1 on the year as they look up at Tennessee and Jacksonville in the AFC South. At this point, some changes have to be made, but veteran guys like Mo Alie-Cox will be huge factors in turning things around.