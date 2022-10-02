ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LT6h_0iJGlYrT00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday.

Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a car.

They currently believe the boy was shot earlier, and the driver was trying to take the boy to the hospital when the crash happened.

Police activity in Fairfax

The boy was taken to the hospital. Police said that he is expected to survive. They still were working to determine when and where the child was shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Accidents
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 teenage boys arrested for Rockville armed carjacking

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Three 14-year-old boys were arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in Rockville Town Square on Monday. Police said that they responded to the carjacking around 11:50 a.m. The victim was walking away from her car when three people, who were all wearing ski masks, approached her. One […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Washington Lrb Dc News#Nexstar Media Inc
DC News Now

DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia

WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Alexandria Police Department said the door of Chris Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart got into […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Respond to Report of Attempted Carjacking; Two in Custody

On 10/3/22 at 11:55 a.m. Rockville City Police responded to the area of E. Middle Lane and Helen Heneghan Way for the report of an attempted carjacking. Officers met with witnesses who stated they heard a woman screaming and observed three males assaulting a female in the parking garage in the 300 block of Hungerford Drive. The witness attempted to intervene when one of the subjects pointed a handgun and fled on foot. The female victim advised officers that while parking her vehicle, the three men approached her, demanded her keys, and when she refused, they physically assaulted her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Royals
DC News Now

Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Hyattsville man accused of stabbing person 17 times

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who attacked another man, stabbing him 17 times, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department said detectives had an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Rene Morales of Hyattsville. Witnesses said Morales was one of two people who got into an argument with […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County

LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos ambush shooting

FOX 5 has learned that Kent Carter - a prominent community leader and realtor from Arlington - was killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Arlington County NAACP confirms Carter was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. Police in Turks and Caicos say the car was on its way back from an excursion when a group of men with guns opened fire on the vehicle - killing Carter - an innocent bystander.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy