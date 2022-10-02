Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday.

Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a car.

They currently believe the boy was shot earlier, and the driver was trying to take the boy to the hospital when the crash happened.

The boy was taken to the hospital. Police said that he is expected to survive. They still were working to determine when and where the child was shot.

