Eddie Hearn, who was rather suspicious from the start of Tyson Fury’s offer to fight Anthony Joshua late this year, has now said outright that, as things stand, a Fury-Joshua bout just ain’t happening. “In our mind, Tyson Fury is not fighting Anthony Joshua,” Sky Sports quotes Hearn (who is Joshua’s promoter) as saying. “We’re more than happy to continue those conversations but what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed.” The deadline was one set forth by Fury, who had ultimately said he would wait until the end of last week to receive a positive response from the Joshua camp. That time has obviously come and gone.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO