Combat Sports

Sporting News

Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn On Fury-Joshua: “As Far As We’re Concerned The Fight’s Off”

Eddie Hearn, who was rather suspicious from the start of Tyson Fury’s offer to fight Anthony Joshua late this year, has now said outright that, as things stand, a Fury-Joshua bout just ain’t happening. “In our mind, Tyson Fury is not fighting Anthony Joshua,” Sky Sports quotes Hearn (who is Joshua’s promoter) as saying. “We’re more than happy to continue those conversations but what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed.” The deadline was one set forth by Fury, who had ultimately said he would wait until the end of last week to receive a positive response from the Joshua camp. That time has obviously come and gone.
The Independent

Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard

Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
Sporting News

What is VADA? Explaining clomifene, A and B drug samples as Conor Benn drugs test puts Chris Eubank Jr boxing match in doubt

One of the most anticipated British boxing matches of the year was plunged into doubt on Wednesday when it emerged that Conor Benn had failed a drugs test. Benn had been scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing responded by insisting that both fighters want the fight to go ahead, but a British Boxing Board of Control statement described the bout as "prohibited."
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
Boxing Scene

Video: Deontay Wilder Breaks Down Robert Helenius Fight

Video by Ryan Burton - Deontay Wilder Video Interview - Wilder vs. Helenius will see former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15 topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Tuscaloosa News

How much longer does former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plan to keep fighting?

Former heavyweight boxing champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder has a timeline for the end of his career ahead of his next fight with Robert Helenius. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 knockouts), ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council, will fight third-ranked Helenius (31-3, 20 knockouts) on Saturday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. CT, Fox PPV), at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
The Independent

Eddie Hearn accused of ‘slow-playing’ Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks

Promoter Bob Arum has accused Eddie Hearn of “slow-playing” negotiations surrounding Tyson Fury’s bout against Anthony Joshua.The compatriots were in talks to fight on December 3 but discussions stalled and no contracts have been signed. Arum says Hearn did not want to fight from “the get go” and therefore slowed talks so no contracts would be agreed.‘The first issue was well there’s different [TV] networks involved,” Arum told Sky Sports. “So, there was a meeting held and, lo and behold, all the networks signed off and they found a way to do it.“Now, Mr Hearn got involved and he...
