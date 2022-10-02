Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
Sporting News
Conor Benn professional record, titles, knockout ratio and best wins ahead of boxing grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn has insisted he is targeting a knockout as he faces the sternest test of his burgeoning career when he faces fierce rival Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on October 8. Eubank Jr has been dismissive of Benn's claims and even performed several social media stunts to...
Sporting News
Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion
One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
Boxing Insider
Eddie Hearn On Fury-Joshua: “As Far As We’re Concerned The Fight’s Off”
Eddie Hearn, who was rather suspicious from the start of Tyson Fury’s offer to fight Anthony Joshua late this year, has now said outright that, as things stand, a Fury-Joshua bout just ain’t happening. “In our mind, Tyson Fury is not fighting Anthony Joshua,” Sky Sports quotes Hearn (who is Joshua’s promoter) as saying. “We’re more than happy to continue those conversations but what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed.” The deadline was one set forth by Fury, who had ultimately said he would wait until the end of last week to receive a positive response from the Joshua camp. That time has obviously come and gone.
Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard
Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
Sporting News
What is VADA? Explaining clomifene, A and B drug samples as Conor Benn drugs test puts Chris Eubank Jr boxing match in doubt
One of the most anticipated British boxing matches of the year was plunged into doubt on Wednesday when it emerged that Conor Benn had failed a drugs test. Benn had been scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing responded by insisting that both fighters want the fight to go ahead, but a British Boxing Board of Control statement described the bout as "prohibited."
Oleksandr Usyk will only fight Tyson Fury when he runs out of TOILET PAPER, says Gypsy King’s dad John in bizarre rant
OLEKSANDR USYK will only take on Tyson Fury when he runs out of TOILET PAPER, the Gypsy King's father John has claimed in a strange rant. WBC champion Fury, 34, looked to be on a collision course with Usyk after the Ukrainian beat Anthony Joshua for a second time to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO belts back in August.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
Boxing Scene
Video: Deontay Wilder Breaks Down Robert Helenius Fight
Video by Ryan Burton - Deontay Wilder Video Interview - Wilder vs. Helenius will see former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15 topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
How much longer does former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plan to keep fighting?
Former heavyweight boxing champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder has a timeline for the end of his career ahead of his next fight with Robert Helenius. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 knockouts), ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council, will fight third-ranked Helenius (31-3, 20 knockouts) on Saturday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. CT, Fox PPV), at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
Sporting News
Who is Nigel Benn? Professional record, best performances as boxing legend's son Conor fights Chris Eubank Jr
As children, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr watched their fathers go through the spectacular highs, agonising lows and daily grind of being two of the most gifted, dedicated and popular boxers in the world. Chris Eubank senior has been as outspoken and flamboyant a presence in his son's career...
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn LIVE UPDATES: Eddie Hearn vows to keep fight ON after drugs test – latest
CONOR BENN's fight with Chris Eubank J has been 'PROHIBITED' by the British Boxing Board of Control. However, Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn says he is challenging this decision to put the fight ON on Saturday night. And both fighters are now out for their public work-out too. We'll be bringing...
Eddie Hearn accused of ‘slow-playing’ Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks
Promoter Bob Arum has accused Eddie Hearn of “slow-playing” negotiations surrounding Tyson Fury’s bout against Anthony Joshua.The compatriots were in talks to fight on December 3 but discussions stalled and no contracts have been signed. Arum says Hearn did not want to fight from “the get go” and therefore slowed talks so no contracts would be agreed.‘The first issue was well there’s different [TV] networks involved,” Arum told Sky Sports. “So, there was a meeting held and, lo and behold, all the networks signed off and they found a way to do it.“Now, Mr Hearn got involved and he...
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury blames Eddie Hearn for Tyson vs. Joshua fight not happening
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad John Fury took to social media today to send a blaming message to Eddie Hearn for the Anthony Joshua negotiations falling through for their December 3rd mega-fight in the UK. Instead of John looking at his own son Fury as the main culpret...
Sporting News
Bob Arum hasn’t had ‘one phone call’ about Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight as ‘he’s just not involved’, says Hearn
EDDIE HEARN has hit back at Bob Arum over his claims that the Matchroom promoter was “stalling” the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua fight. Hearn officially declared that the proposed Battle of Britain on December 3 with the WBC champ was OFF after a breakdown in negotiations. Fury...
