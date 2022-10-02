ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

How Ravens' fourth-quarter meltdown — from end zone interception to untimely tackle — doomed Baltimore in loss to Bills

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Edgar Allan
Sporting News

Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'

In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Nfloncbs
Sporting News

How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol

The Dolphins (3-1) will head to New York to take on the Jets (2-2) in a pivotal meeting of AFC East opponents in Week 5, and they'll do so without their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bengals, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, as the third-year signal-caller is still in concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
NFL
Sporting News

Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Jonathan Taylor injury update: Colts running back ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Broncos, will lose impressive ironman streak

Jonathan Taylor's impressive ironman streak of games played is no more. The third-year Colts running back has been ruled out for Thursday's game vs. Denver as he deals with a right ankle injury and lingering turf toe issue that limited him to 42 yards on 20 carries in a Week 4 loss to the Colts. It also forced him to miss Indianapolis' Sept. 27 practice, reportedly his first missed practice that dates back to high school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy