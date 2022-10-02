How Ravens' fourth-quarter meltdown — from end zone interception to untimely tackle — doomed Baltimore in loss to Bills

Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jerome Boger's ridiculous roughing the passer call cost Ravens dearly in loss to Bills
If there’s one thing we know about roughing the passer penalties, it’s that the NFL would prefer that they be called, whether there’s reason to call them or not. In the NFL rulebook, officials are told to skew to the presence of the penalty on a no-matter-what basis.
ESPN
The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after a deflating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was worried how two second-half collapses could affect his team’s mindset going forward. “Well, we have a team psychologist, Dr. Trish, and she does a...
Sporting News
Mike Tomlin explains why Steelers put Kenny Pickett in, replaced Mitch Trubisky: 'We needed a spark'
The Steelers didn't do much in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh scored just six points and had five drives that lasted four or fewer plays. So, with the team trailing 10-6 at halftime, Mike Tomlin was faced with a decision. Would he stick with Mitch Trubisky or would he turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback?
After Marcus Peters' sideline outburst, Ravens defend John Harbaugh's 4th-down decision
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Ravens win
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a flare for the dramatic in his team’s locker room following their Week 4 win over the Ravens. McDermott, after the 23-20 victory, had one question for his players… after a bit of a pause. “How about those boys from Buffalo,” McDermott...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'
In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Sporting News
Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' offense prove they're better than ever with beatdown of Buccaneers
How have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense responded to having a new-look wide receiver corps and a remixed backfield? By becoming harder to stop in the biggest of games, as they proved in their 41-31 thrashing of the Buccaneers on Sunday night to avenge their Super Bowl 55 loss in Tampa.
Sporting News
How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol
The Dolphins (3-1) will head to New York to take on the Jets (2-2) in a pivotal meeting of AFC East opponents in Week 5, and they'll do so without their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bengals, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, as the third-year signal-caller is still in concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
Sporting News
Jonathan Taylor injury update: Colts running back ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Broncos, will lose impressive ironman streak
Jonathan Taylor's impressive ironman streak of games played is no more. The third-year Colts running back has been ruled out for Thursday's game vs. Denver as he deals with a right ankle injury and lingering turf toe issue that limited him to 42 yards on 20 carries in a Week 4 loss to the Colts. It also forced him to miss Indianapolis' Sept. 27 practice, reportedly his first missed practice that dates back to high school.
Sporting News
What channel is Rams vs. 49ers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 4
West coast, best coast? Not quite, not yet. It's always a fun time when the Rams and 49ers get together. The most recent meeting of the two NFC West rivals resulted in an excellent NFC Championship Game. Early in the 2022 season, though, neither team has exactly looked like those playoff teams from last year, but for different reasons.
Comments / 0