Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Chinn, a key player in Phil Snow’s defense, will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped.
Today in Sports History- Halladay throws no-hitter

1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5. 1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers

Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run, Ty France hit a game-ending single and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Rodríguez set a franchise record with...
Minnesota 121, Miami 111

MINNESOTA (121) Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-5 0-0 10, Reid 3-5 2-4 9, Edwards 9-15 4-4 24, Nowell 6-11 0-1 14, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 4-7 6-9 14, Minott 0-4 0-0 0, Paschall 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 6-12 4-5 19, Forbes 4-6 5-6 15, Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Moore Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Rivers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 26-35 121.
American League Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Easton McGee off waivers from Tampa Bay. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with field manager Phil Nevin on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from...
Atlanta 2, Miami 1

A-struck out for Díaz in the 8th. b-popped out for Sánchez in the 8th. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (50), Contreras (45), Sánchez (35). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II.
National League Glance

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games...
Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. WLPctWCGB. y-New York10061.621. y-San Diego8972.553. y-Philadelphia8774.540_. Milwaukee8675.5341. y-clinched wild card. Tuesday's Games. N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2,...
Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo301—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Hinostroza 1 (Skinner, Thompson), 6:59. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1, 10:52. 3, Buffalo, Cozens 1, 18:16 (sh). Penalties_Dzingel, CAR (Hooking), 8:16; Thompson, BUF (Hooking), 8:40; Buffalo bench, served by Peterka (Slashing), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Fighting), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Misconduct), 15:41; Chatfield, CAR (Fighting), 15:41; Dahlin, BUF (Cross Checking), 17:51.
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

No outs when winning run scored. 1-ran for Reyes in the 9th. E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), off Cessa; Hoerner (10), off Cruz; Robinson (2), off Thompson. RBIs_Contreras (55), Hoerner (55), Robinson 2 (5), Steer (7). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Runners left in scoring...
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs_Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

E_Zimmer (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B_Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR_Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs_Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS_Lopez (1), McKenna (1). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3...
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
Seattle 7, Detroit 6

One out when winning run scored. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th. E_Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR_Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs_Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS_Moore (8). SF_Greene, Toro.
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th. E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs_Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
