Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon (neck) to 'carry load' for Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) DNP in Detroit's Wednesday practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. While it appears the Lions rested several of their key offensive players, Brown's continued absence is something to track after he missed Week Four's contest with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Reynolds to potentially see more volume...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out in Week 5
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will not play in Week 5's Thursday game against the Denver Broncos. Taylor will miss his first contest this season with an ankle injury. Expect Nyheim Hines to lead Indianapolis' backfield against a Denver defense ranked seventh (16.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs this season.
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Studs to Target in Week 5
Spending your available salary in any DFS lineup on a stud can make or break your lineup. These high-salaried players will take up the majority of your budget, so it’s critical to carefully consider which ones you’ll want for each slate. Whether it’s trying to capture a safe floor in a cash game or chasing a huge game to help you win a tournament, nailing the expensive players is one of the keys to making winning NFL lineups on FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Detroit's D.J. Chark (ankle) absent on Wednesday
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Chark opened this week's practice with a DNP after he was unable to play in Week 4's game due to an ankle injury. Look for Kalif Raymond to see more snaps versus a New England Patriots' unit rated ninth in pass defense if Chark is inactive.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is dealing with injuries to his right shoulder and a finger on his right hand following Week 4's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite missing practice, Brady said he's "fine" and when asked about his injuries, said it's "just football". Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is considered day-to-day, according to John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said the Ravens are "hopeful" that Bateman will be available for Sunday's clash with the Bengals. If he is, our models expect him to see 6.6 targets against Cincinnati.
numberfire.com
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) returns to Raiders' practice on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) practiced with a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. Renfrow's participation is the first session the Raiders' slot receiver was able to practice since he was forced to miss two games while in concussion protocol. Expect the veteran to return if he can continue logging limited session and clear protocol by Friday or Saturday.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Thursday Night (Colts at Broncos)
The Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in this week's edition of Thursday Night Football. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in a game with a 42.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.0-19.5 in favor of Denver. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with...
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Friday 10/7/22
Friday's four-game slate is an odd one. In the lone Power 5 showdown, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are headed to New Brunswick to face Rutgers. There's also a showdown between projected bowl teams in the AAC as Houston's brutal schedule continues in Memphis. Being on the road inside a conference can...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 5
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 5
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still hope. It's possible to make the playoffs even if you're 0-4, provided that you make the necessary changes to your squad. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting seventh on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Gabriel Arias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in left field for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will operate in left field after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right and Ronald Acuna was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Elieser Hernandez, our models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Austin Riley left on Atlanta's bench on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Riley will rest versus his division rivals after Ehire Adrianza was picked as Atlanta's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 451 batted balls this season, Riley has recorded a 15.7% barrel rate...
Comments / 0