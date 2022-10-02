Packers 27, Patriots 24 (OT): How it happened, highlights, big plays

The Green Bay Packers (3-1) survived an upset bid from the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday at Lambeau Field, using a late touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs to tie the game and a game-winning drive in overtime to secure a 27-24 win in Week 4.

It wasn’t pretty for long stretches, but the Packers have won three straight games and will now prepare to play the New York Giants in London next week.

Here’s how it happened Sunday at Lambeau Field:

Patriots 3, Packers 0: Nick Folk 37-yard field goal

The Patriots drove 56 yards in 10 plays to set up an opening-drive field goal and take a 3-0 lead. The Packers continued struggling on first drives of games, giving up a 27-yard explosive play to Nelson Agholor and 23 total rushing yards. The defense got a stop with pressure on Brian Hoyer on 3rd-and-10 from the 19-yard line, so chalk it up as a red-zone stop.

Patriots 3, Packers 0: Romeo Doubs fumble

Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers got a 24-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard and then immediately turned the ball over on a fumble from rookie Romeo Doubs, who had to make a tough catch on a poorly-thrown wide receiver screen and then had the ball punched out as he was going to the ground. Another turnover for the Packers, who already have six in three games and one possession so far in 2022.

Packers 7, Patriots 3: Christian Watson 15-yard TD run

Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Christian Watson’s first NFL touchdown gave the Packers a 7-3 lead to start the second quarter. The rookie took a jet sweep moving left to right and sped into the end zone, using a block from fellow rookie Romeo Doubs to get the edge on the safety. The scoring drive traveled 50 yards in six plays, and all six were run plays. Sidenote: The Patriots are now down to rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback because Brian Hoyer has been ruled out with a concussion.

Packers 7, Patriots 3: Rashan Gary forces fumble

The Patriots were threatening to score, but Rashan Gary ended it quick with a sack-and-strip of rookie Bailey Zappe. He recovered the fumble at the 31-yard line with just under a minute left in the first half. Gary has been a monster through the first 30 minutes.

Patriots 10, Packers 7: Jack Jones 40-yard INT return for TD

What a change of events. After getting the ball back following Rashan Gary’s strip sack, Aaron Rodgers tossed a terrible pick-six to Patriots cornerback Jack Jones on 3rd-and-9 with 13 seconds left in the half. Allen Lazard slipped on the route but Rodgers missed inside on an in-breaking route. New England, somehow, leads 10-7 going into the half.

Packers 14, Patriots 10: Robert Tonyan 20-yard TD

The Packers re-took the lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to tight end Robert Tonyan on 2nd-and-19 following a holding penalty. The score capped off a 10-play, 81-yard drive to open the second half for the Packers. Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for 32 yards on 3rd-and-10 to extend the drive, and Aaron Jones had plays of 12 yards and 17 yards (on 4th-and-1).

Patriots 17, Packers 14: DeVante Parker 25-yard TD catch

Don’t count out the Fighting Bailey Zappes quite yet. The rookie quarterback led a seven-play, 75-yard drive and retook the lead on a 25-yard score to Parker with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. The play clock had expired before the touchdown snap but officials didn’t stop the play, and Zappe made the opportunity count. A 15-yard penalty on Kenny Clark (unnecessary roughness) helped spark the drive.

Packers 17, Patriots 17: Mason Crosby 38-yard FG

The Packers drove 59 yards thanks to chunk plays from Romeo Doubs (16 yards) and Allen Lazard (19 yards) but were unable to finish the march and settled for a 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 with five seconds left in the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers nearly caught the Patriots with too many men on the field on fourth down from inside the red zone, but Bill Belichick wisely called timeout to avoid the penalty.

Patriots 24, Packers 17: Damien Harris 5-yard TD run

The Packers are suddenly down a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Bailey Zappe. New England drove 66 yards in seven plays to retake the lead. A run-heavy attack and a few play-action hits from Zappe powered the march. The Patriots ripped off two runs of over 10 yards. The inconsistency of Joe Barry’s defense is maddening.

Packers 24, Patriots 24: Romeo Doubs 5-yard TD

Rookie Romeo Doubs did his best Davante Adams impression, beating press coverage on the outside and spinning to make a back-shoulder catch for a 13-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-3 to tie the football game with around six minutes left. Randall Cobb converted a 3rd-and-6 play to keep the drive going early, and A.J. Dillon had back-to-back plays over 10 yards. It’s 24-24 going into the final stretch.

Packers 24, Patriots 24: Romeo Doubs drop results in OT

Rookie Romeo Doubs had a chance to essentially end the game with a long touchdown catch, but the catch failed to survive contact with the ground and was correctly ruled incomplete. Matt LaFleur challenged the call but lost, losing a timeout in the process. The Packers eventually punted and got the ball back, but didn’t have time for a drive. Overtime it is.

Packers 27, Patriots 24: Mason Crosby 31-yard FG

The Packers delivered a 77-yard drive on the offense’s second possession of overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 31-yard field as time expired in the extra session. Rodgers hit Lazard for 22 yards, Cobb for 11 yards and Doubs for 17 yards to set up the kick. The Packers escape, and are now 3-1 after four games.