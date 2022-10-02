ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ZDNet

These are the best deals on tablets ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon is gifting us with another Prime Day this year, and it kicks off next week. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale during the October Prime Day 2022 sales event on October 11 and 12, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the two-day event.
ZDNet

The best deals under $20 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

It's never too late to start thinking about holiday shopping -- and if you're looking to spend less this season, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will have steep discounts on pretty much any gift. Prime Day October 2022 takes place Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct.12, but ahead of the official sales event, there are early deals to be had.
ZDNet

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything announced and the best deals

Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
ZDNet

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Which generation should you buy?

It's that time of year again. Google's new crop of Pixel 7 smartphones have debuted, meaning it's time for all the smartphone shoppers out there to decide whether they should plonk down their cash for the latest and greatest, or take advantage of the deals and promotions that inevitably come along to clear the shelves of last year's model. Given how little can change from one smartphone generation to the next these days, it's a harder decision than ever to make. Thankfully, we're here to help with spec comparisons and advice on which phone is best for which buyers!
ZDNet

Apple Watch strap stuck? Here's how to remove it

About a year after Apple released the first Apple Watch, I started getting messages from owners who were having problems removing the strap (or bands, as Apple calls them) from their watch. While I was able to help those people release the strap without damaging the watch, I've never come...
ZDNet

Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Did Google just beat Samsung?

It was only a few weeks ago that I posted a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review making it clear it was the best smartwatch available for Android phone users. That may still be the case for Samsung fans and those who need a smartwatch that lasts for at least two days on a charge, but Google's new Pixel Watch may be the best one for most people.
ZDNet

Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130

Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
ZDNet

How to turn your old devices into Amazon gift cards

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, which means stocking up on new electronics just became a lot more irresistible. But for every new piece of tech that you buy, another is left to collect dust, abandoned and forgotten. That may already be the case if you have older phones, tablets, and other devices buried in a drawer or boxed up in the basement.
ZDNet

How to organize your Windows 11 Start menu with folders

Windows 10 lets you create and manage folders to house the apps in your Start menu. That's a helpful way to organize your apps and keep the menu from getting too cluttered. The initial version of Windows 11 lacked that capability. But now Microsoft has revived that feature for its...
ZDNet

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which is the best flagship for you?

Google's new Pixel 7 Pro continues the line's tradition of upping its photo and video game with enhanced hardware and new software processing features, while its second-gen Tensor G2 chip makes it the most powerful Pixel yet. Some power users will take advantage of every bit of that new power...
ZDNet

'Happy emoji': How Google Assistant is getting an upgrade with the Pixel 7

Google has officially launched its newest lineup of Pixel devices – the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. In addition to the hardware, Google has announced improvements to its Assistant's AI capabilities that will make using your voice to get tasks done on your devices a more seamless experience.
ZDNet

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: Sleeker, faster - and more expensive

The original 13.3-inch MacBook Air was a landmark product, not just for Apple, but for the entire PC industry. Its slimline, lightweight design, and distinctive 'tear drop' profile effectively created the ultrabook category years before Intel's marketing department came up with that name. It was such a successful design that...
ZDNet

How to use Opera's new Pinboard feature (and why you should)

Sometimes, it feels like web browsers just toss new features at the wall to see what sticks. This has led many a browser to feel like it's filled with so much bloat, it can barely function as an actual web browser. Opera has somehow managed to throw a large number...
