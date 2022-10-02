It's that time of year again. Google's new crop of Pixel 7 smartphones have debuted, meaning it's time for all the smartphone shoppers out there to decide whether they should plonk down their cash for the latest and greatest, or take advantage of the deals and promotions that inevitably come along to clear the shelves of last year's model. Given how little can change from one smartphone generation to the next these days, it's a harder decision than ever to make. Thankfully, we're here to help with spec comparisons and advice on which phone is best for which buyers!

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO