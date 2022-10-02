ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Murphy takes request for congestion pricing study to Biden

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he brought his request to President Joe Biden that federal officials require New York to conduct a full environmental Impact Study on the city’s proposed congestion pricing plan. “The one step that makes sense and I spoke to the President at the...
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
Legislative Gazette

NYC congestion pricing becomes a strategic campaign issue for Republican candidates

Republican lawmakers are making sure a controversial New York City congestion pricing plan remains a hot-button political issue as the general election approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul has maintained she intends to push forward with a plan to charge as much as $23 to drive into New York City, depending on the destination, and the day and time of the trip. The lowest fee would be $9 under the proposed system. A public comment period on the controversial plan ended on September 14.
PIX11

NJ official eyed for chief in city where George Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for the city’s next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George […]
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
