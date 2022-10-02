Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
New Jersey lawmakers want a state Voting Rights Act
Bill would give the Division on Civil Rights and state courts broad powers to prevent discriminatory voting rules. The post New Jersey lawmakers want a state Voting Rights Act appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Black members on N.J. cannabis commission dissatisfied with Big Weed social justice promises
Now that New Jersey’s legal weed market has been open for nearly half a year, some of the forecasted issues seen in other markets are becoming more visible here. Some on the state’s five-member governing body, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission or CRC, have made it clear they aren’t satisfied with the larger corporations.
N.J. reports 1,526 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Rate of transmission drastically drops in one week.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has seen a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Wednesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday of last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
Walk to support Caven Point protection bill; 5th annual Jump 4 Jerry Day; more in Hudson County
Friends of Liberty State Park (FOLSP) will have their Advocacy Walk to the Liberty State Park Caven Point Natural Area to support the Caven Point Protection bills S2956 and A4468 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. The walk is to protect the natural habitat from further golf course expansion.
Newark, NJ schools giving big payday for retired teachers to return
NEWARK — Dozens of educators short of a full staff, New Jersey's largest school district is offering $92,000 for retired teachers to return to work. There are 26 retired teachers in Newark classrooms as of Monday, Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez told NJ.com. They expect another 10 within the next few weeks.
Murphy takes request for congestion pricing study to Biden
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he brought his request to President Joe Biden that federal officials require New York to conduct a full environmental Impact Study on the city’s proposed congestion pricing plan. “The one step that makes sense and I spoke to the President at the...
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
These new proposals will help N.J. small businesses slammed by the pandemic, top lawmaker says
Small businesses in New Jersey would get help navigating red tape, obtaining state contracts, finding vacant commercial space, and building their presence on the internet under a slate of proposals state Assembly Democrats have unveiled. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, told NJ Advance Media the nine-bill package is designed to...
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New Jersey schools would be required to immediately notify parents if a student is locked inside a padded isolation closet under a proposed law designed to force educators to be more transparent about the controversial technique often used on disabled students. The proposed legislation follows an NJ Advance Media investigation,...
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
N.J. leaders — including all former governors — honor Jim Florio at memorial service
Catherine Florio Pipas recalled Monday that one of the key lessons she learned from her father, former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio, is to “build character” — to “be tough in the face of challenges” and “reframe challenges as opportunities.”. Growing up in Camden,...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Authorities scramble to investigate suspicious envelopes left at City Hall, school and other Jersey City sites
Suspicious envelopes that featured “rambling” anti-government rhetoric were left at six locations across Jersey City Wednesday morning, forcing the evacuation of City Hall and a mostly empty school building, school district officials and witnesses said. The envelopes were discovered at City Hall on Grove Street, a church building...
Longest-serving pastor in Paterson, 91, honored with key to the city
The longest-serving pastor in Paterson, who is 91 years old, said her community is what keeps her going.
Legislative Gazette
NYC congestion pricing becomes a strategic campaign issue for Republican candidates
Republican lawmakers are making sure a controversial New York City congestion pricing plan remains a hot-button political issue as the general election approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul has maintained she intends to push forward with a plan to charge as much as $23 to drive into New York City, depending on the destination, and the day and time of the trip. The lowest fee would be $9 under the proposed system. A public comment period on the controversial plan ended on September 14.
NJ official eyed for chief in city where George Floyd died
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for the city’s next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George […]
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
‘So far to NYC!’ in former Jersey City resident’s film featuring Eighth Street at the New Yorker’s screening room
If growth in Jersey City is driven by its proximity to NYC, Yoo Lee’s short animated film, “7lbs 8oz,” speaks to another truth: there are older and longtime residents for whom Manhattan is far away and not a destination at all. Screening now at the NewYorker.com’s screening...
Comments / 7