Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Rockies first. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Sean Bouchard flies out to left center field to Trayce Thompson. Brendan Rodgers homers to left field. C.J. Cron walks. Elias Diaz called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Darick Hall. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres third. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to David Villar. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
Porterville Recorder
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Garrett Mitchell homers to right field. Tyrone Taylor doubles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Jordan Luplow. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Brewers third....
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Toronto-Baltimore Runs
Blue jays second. Danny Jansen flies out to deep left field to Ryan McKenna. Cavan Biggio flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Gabriel Moreno singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right field. Gabriel Moreno to second. Otto Lopez singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Gabriel Moreno scores. Bradley Zimmer called out on strikes.
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs
Pirates first. Oneil Cruz singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds walks. Oneil Cruz to second. Rodolfo Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Bryan Reynolds out at second. Oneil Cruz to third. Miguel Andujar grounds out to shortstop, Juan Yepez to Albert Pujols. Rodolfo Castro to second. Oneil Cruz scores. Jack Suwinski grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Albert Pujols.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Carlos Santana to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Elvin Rodriguez.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs
Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp doubles to deep left field. Sean Murphy flies out to shallow center field to David Fletcher. Seth Brown singles to right field. Tony Kemp scores. Shea Langeliers walks. Seth Brown to second. Chad Pinder pinch-hitting for Conner Capel. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Ernie Clement reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shea Langeliers out at second.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City-Cleveland Runs
Royals fifth. Drew Waters called out on strikes. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Nate Eaton singles to center field. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Nate Eaton scores. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter
1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year. 1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over...
Blue Jays split DH with O’s, switch focus to wild card set
Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning as the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host
Comments / 0