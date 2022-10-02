Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid President Perez says fans are drifting away from football
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest
Manchester United's iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave the club in January, amid summer interest from Chelsea.
Barcelona knew Robert Lewandowski was good. But not this good | Sid Lowe
He’s raised standards, topped the scoring charts and taken Barça to the summit. No wonder Xavi calls him a ‘blessing’
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tearful Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season with Inter Miami... after glittering career including goal-laden spells at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus
Legendary striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire from football at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The 34-year-old made the announcement at an Inter Miami press conference on Monday alongside coach Phil Neville. He got tearful as he thanked his family, who were in attendance, while...
Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League
It didn't take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester City to give Erling Haaland new deal to thwart Real Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City to stop...
Yardbarker
Thibaut Courtois ruled out indefinitely as El Clasico looms for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have just got their attacking talisman Karim Benzema back from injury, but have since lost arguably the best goalkeeper in the business. Thibaut Courtois missed Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna, their first dropped points of the season, with sciatica. He is again absent from their Champions League squad as Los Blancos face Shakhtar Donetsk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ajax 1-6 Napoli: Italian side come from behind to thrash Dutch giants
Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season. Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
FOX Sports
Leverkusen hires Xabi Alonso as coach, fires Gerardo Seoane
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen hired former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso as coach after firing Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday. The Bundesliga club said that it had “parted ways” with the Swiss coach and appointed the 40-year-old former Spain midfielder, who was to be given a contract through June 2024.
BBC
Ten Hag on defensive injures, City defeat and Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s trip to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. The quartet of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are all unavailable: “In case of Raphael, I have good hope [he will be back soon]. Harry will take a bit longer and the other two I cannot give an update.”
Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Mohamed Salah’s penalty secured Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win in their Champions League ‘Battle of Britain’ against Rangers.Jurgen Klopp’s side turned in a much-improved display following their slow start to the season and climbed up to second in Group A, three points behind in-form leaders Napoli.Alexander-Arnold silenced his critics with a brilliant early opener, curling an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner, and Salah converted from the spot after Leon King’s clumsy second-half challenge on Luis Diaz.🗣️ @TrentAA hailed an ‘outstanding’ #LFC performance as we defeated Rangers 2-0 at Anfield this evening ⤵️— Liverpool FC (@LFC)...
Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group
Chelsea and Arsenal were both handed tough groups in Monday's UEFA Women's Champions League draw.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
Comments / 0