Golf

golfmagic.com

Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro

The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia given Ryder Cup deadline over Mallorca Open

Sergio Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe could come to an end if he decides not to play the Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour later this month. Per a report by James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph, Garcia's career with Team Europe could come to an anti-climactic finish as he would need to play in the tournament to retain eligibility for selection for Luke Donald's side in Rome next year.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How much did Ryan Fox, Rory McIlroy and others win at the Dunhill Links

Ryan Fox proved why he should have been a captain's pick in Trevor Immelman's International Presidents Cup side last month by clinching a one-shot victory at the famous Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. The third career DP World Tour victory for Fox was an emotional one as it...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA

Much was expected of Charley Hull when she got through LPGA Q School as an 18-year-old in 2014. More at least than just one victory in her first seven-plus years on tour. At the time, the Englishwoman was coming off winning the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and had become the youngest golfer to ever compete in the Solheim Cup a year earlier.
THE COLONY, TX
golfmagic.com

Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!

If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy or LIV's Greg Norman? Golf fans divided as Shark bites again...

It's probably fair to assume at this point LIV Golf Invitational Series chief executive Greg Norman and staunch PGA Tour defender Rory McIlroy don't like each other. Even before the first tee shot was hit at LIV Golf's curtain-raising event at Centurion Club and the ban hammer came down from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the two were trading barbs.
GOLF
#Lpga Tour#Ascendant#Tour Championship#Solheim Cup#American
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"

One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
GOLF
Golf.com

Padraig Harrington played with amateurs for a week. He found 2 key takeaways

#paddysgolftips. A point from watching the ams.”. That’s how you start a golf tweet. Padraig Harrington, a professional, played with the amateur folk last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He saw some things. And he found his iPhone. And thumbed out 1,113 characters, over 202 words, over four tweets, at about 6:30 at night, Scottish time.
GOLF
FOX Sports

U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot

Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
GOLF
theScore

LIV Golf partners with MENA Tour, expects to receive OWGR points

LIV Golf has officially formed a "strategic alliance" with the MENA Tour and expects its players to receive points in the Official World Golf Rankings beginning with the Saudi-backed circuit's Thailand event this week, the tour announced Wednesday. The MENA Tour, which is a little-known golf tour in the Middle...
FIFA
CBS Sports

2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes

Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
GOLF
GolfWRX

2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls secretly began tour seeding last week

We’re used to seeing new equipment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and indeed it’s the tournament at which Titleist has begun tour seeding for the next iteration of the Pro V1 golf ball in the past. This year, however, staffers apparently couldn’t wait until Vegas and “tour validation,” Titleist’s term for the process of tour seeding and feedback, actually began at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
GOLF
FOX Sports

PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Sungjae Im. FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes. Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour

When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
TENNIS

