Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Blake Griffin Pays Tribute To Dennis Rodman By Wearing No. 91 For The Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is truly in the final stages of his NBA career after a 2-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Griffin fall out of the rotation by the end of it. He is a veteran that is willing to sign on a minimum, so has a lot to provide to a contending team with very little risk.
Can Blake Griffin Give The Celtics What They Need?
This has not been a good offseason for the Boston Celtics. It started off well when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who should be a big boon for them this season, and then signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Last season, Boston’s bench was weak offensively, especially during their NBA Finals...
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Brooklyn Nets’ Coach Steve Nash Credits Sixers’ Improvements
The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out a handful of times throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season. Before the games actually count for something, the two Eastern Conference contenders met for a preseason matchup on Monday night. Considering the Nets have a big three that never played...
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener
Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
Who Was In and Out For the Lakers Preseason Opener
The Lakers kicked off their first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings Monday night. The team lost 105-75. Here are the players that were in and out for the Lakers preseason opener. Starting Lineup. The Lakers starting lineup for their first preseason game consisted of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell...
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"
The NBA world was finally able to see Zion Williamson back in action tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans kicked off their preseason with a game against the Chicago Bulls. Zion made his presence felt early in the game, looking extremely healthy and not having lost any of his athleticism despite his injury history.
Pelicans-Bulls Halftime: Pels Attack the Rim, Zion Looks Great | Game 1, Preseason
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls preseason game first-half summary.
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs. Pelicans (10.04.2022)
October is finally here again, which means basketball is back! Well, somewhat back. Though the real games don’t start until later in the month, fans get their first glimpse at the 22-23 Bulls with tonight’s preseason game against New Orleans, the team’s first of four preseason matchups. While the game won’t count on the official standings both teams will want to get a win under their belts to start off on the right foot! Here are three things to watch out for in Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans (8:30 CST tipoff):
