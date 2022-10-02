ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Can Blake Griffin Give The Celtics What They Need?

This has not been a good offseason for the Boston Celtics. It started off well when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who should be a big boon for them this season, and then signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Last season, Boston’s bench was weak offensively, especially during their NBA Finals...
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Brooklyn Nets’ Coach Steve Nash Credits Sixers’ Improvements

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out a handful of times throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season. Before the games actually count for something, the two Eastern Conference contenders met for a preseason matchup on Monday night. Considering the Nets have a big three that never played...
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener

Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
Who Was In and Out For the Lakers Preseason Opener

The Lakers kicked off their first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings Monday night. The team lost 105-75. Here are the players that were in and out for the Lakers preseason opener. Starting Lineup. The Lakers starting lineup for their first preseason game consisted of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell...
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs. Pelicans (10.04.2022)

October is finally here again, which means basketball is back! Well, somewhat back. Though the real games don’t start until later in the month, fans get their first glimpse at the 22-23 Bulls with tonight’s preseason game against New Orleans, the team’s first of four preseason matchups. While the game won’t count on the official standings both teams will want to get a win under their belts to start off on the right foot! Here are three things to watch out for in Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans (8:30 CST tipoff):
CHICAGO, IL

