This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby could reunite with son in Fan Controlled Hoops
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School coach Mike Bibby has been named head coach and senior strategist for Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH), a new basketball league, it was announced. This will be the first season for FCH. Bibby will be coaching all four of the teams. Ryan Blake, a veteran NBA scout, will...
Spurs news: Giannis wants to be like Tim Duncan, team makes a new hire, father-son Spurs-themed sneakers, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule. Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black. SPURS MAKE A NEW HIRE. The Spurs recently added to...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Ja Morant Wears Rare Nike Kobe Shoes in Preseason Game
Ja Morant wore Nike Kobe 8 'What the Kobe' shoes in the Memphis Grizzlies' second preseason game.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson makes his 1st NBA bucket in 514 days (in preseason)
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 500 days since Zion Williamson scored his last NBA bucket. Well, the good news is that the New Orleans Pelicans superstar just ended that streak on Tuesday night after scoring his first two points against the Chicago Bulls in a preseason matchup.
Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown
There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
Harrison Barnes discusses trade rumors, uncertain future with Kings
Over the last two seasons, Harrison Barnes has seen his name surface in the rumor mill several times. Most recently, the Sacramento Kings reportedly considered dealing Barnes to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for John Collins. Entering his 11th NBA season, Barnes joked that he's following ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
John Lucas II Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To NBA Legend David Robinson
After an impressive preseason debut against the Spurs, assistant coach John Lucas II compares Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. to NBA legend David Robinson.
Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
From Deep: With Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined to start year, Ja Morant's group goes back to the grind
The Memphis Grizzlies started the 2013-14 season in a 10-15 hole. They had a new coach, Dave Joerger, and an injured star, Marc Gasol. Searching for a spark, they traded Jerryd Bayless for Courtney Lee and called up James Johnson from what was then known as the D-League. Joerger broke down the schedule week by week and gave the team smaller goals: Win two of the next three, then three of the next four.
Mavs Rival Shocker: Suns Lose Preseason Game to Adelaide 36ers
Although it was just a preseason game, the Phoenix Suns shocked the sports world by losing to an Australian basketball team that was nearly a 30-point underdog. What will their opening night against the Dallas Mavericks look like?
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans
The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
Doc Rivers: James Harden’s Role ‘Growing Bigger’ for Sixers
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers envisions a bigger role for James Harden this season.
NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds
NBA preseason is the time of the year where every team in the league can be optimistic about their chances for the coming year. After all, everyone is 0-0, and no one knows how a season will play out with injuries, trades and other factors that can shape the league's landscape.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham ‘Loved What He Saw’ From LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Preseason Opener
The Los Angeles Lakers started their opening game of the 2022 preseason with the Big 3 in the starting lineup despite rumors linking Russell Westbrook with a move away from L.A. throughout the summer. Head coach Darvin Ham sent Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Damian Jones for...
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title
The Dodgers lost their penultimate game of the regular season by a final of 5-2 on Tuesday night, but Julio Urías -- with a strong 5 inning effort in his final tune-up before the postseason -- was able to secure the National League ERA title for the first time in his career.
