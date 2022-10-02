ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown

There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Christian Wood
Yardbarker

Harrison Barnes discusses trade rumors, uncertain future with Kings

Over the last two seasons, Harrison Barnes has seen his name surface in the rumor mill several times. Most recently, the Sacramento Kings reportedly considered dealing Barnes to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for John Collins. Entering his 11th NBA season, Barnes joked that he's following ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Players#Dallas Mavericks#Nba Buzz Grows#Mavs Rookie Jaden Hardy#The G League
CBS Sports

From Deep: With Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined to start year, Ja Morant's group goes back to the grind

The Memphis Grizzlies started the 2013-14 season in a 10-15 hole. They had a new coach, Dave Joerger, and an injured star, Marc Gasol. Searching for a spark, they traded Jerryd Bayless for Courtney Lee and called up James Johnson from what was then known as the D-League. Joerger broke down the schedule week by week and gave the team smaller goals: Win two of the next three, then three of the next four.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans

The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds

NBA preseason is the time of the year where every team in the league can be optimistic about their chances for the coming year. After all, everyone is 0-0, and no one knows how a season will play out with injuries, trades and other factors that can shape the league's landscape.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy