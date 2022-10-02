A 72-year-old Oregon man was rescued by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office after he had been missing for over two days in the wilderness with no food or water. The man left on foot in the area south of Hill’s Creek Reservoir in Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. He did not bring food, water or any other survival supplies as he thought he would return to camp before it got dark.

