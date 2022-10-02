ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cleveland.com

Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 5, 2022

Anne Rogers’s newsletter this week talks about what Bobby Witt, Jr. has learned from this season, and then a section on Kris Bubic:. Moving forward, Bubic would like to throw his fastball less, upping the usage on his changeup and curveball to keep hitters off balance. There were also hints again at Bubic adding a slider to his arsenal. He threw the pitch in spring but scrapped it earlier in the year to focus on his curveball.
FOX Sports

Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Royals into game 4

Kansas City Royals (64-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.99 ERA, .96 WHIP, 186 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -187, Royals +157; over/under is 7...
Wichita Eagle

Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
Wichita Eagle

Brad Lambert Proving Doubters Wrong With Dream Pre-Season

To start last season, many believed Finnish center Brad Lambert would be one of the few challengers to Shane Wright’s status as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL draft. While Wright was unseated by Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky, Lambert was far from close to challenging for first overall.
Wichita Eagle

How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports

Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in...
Royals Review

Ninth inning rally fizzles as Royals lose 5-3 to the Guardians

As the dates on our computers and phones changed from 2021 to 2022, we weren’t even sure that we’d have baseball this year thanks to a heated labor standoff between the owners and the player’s union. Thankfully, we got a full 162-game season that started a little late and resulted in tonight’s penultimate game of the year being played on October 4, a game in which the Cleveland Guardians handed the Kansas City Royals a 5-3 loss, the Royals’ 96th of the season.
FOX Sports

Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
Wichita Eagle

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL

According to a report by the NFL Network, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. Golladay was injured midway through last week's game against the Chicago Bears with what was announced as a knee injury. He had taken part in 27 snaps and did not haul in his lone pass target before exiting.
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
