‘The Good Doctor’: Who Plays Nurse Villanueva?

One drama brewing on The Good Doctor was the situation with Nurse Dalisay Villanueva and her ex-boyfriend, Owen. Here’s what we know about the actor who plays Nurse Villanueva on the TV medical drama.

Nurse Villanueva on ‘The Good Doctor’

Throughout season 5, we see Nurse Villanueva struggle to do her job while dealing with an abusive boyfriend at home. Lim (played by Christina Chang ) offered to let Nurse Villanueva stay at her home while she plans to separate from her abusive ex-boyfriend, Owen. Villanueva gets a restraining order against him and tries to move on with her life.

Unfortunately, Owen won’t let the relationship go. He constantly sends flowers to the hospital and begs Villanueva to take him back. However, she continues to reject his advances. She is determined to start a new life on her own.

Owen refuses to take no for an answer. Things suddenly take a turn for the worse when he comes to the hospital disguised as a flower delivery person. He shows up at the hospital and stabs Villanueva. He likely felt that if he couldn’t have her no one else could either.

As Villanueva lies on the floor bleeding, Lim finds her. She came downstairs to get more glasses for Shaun and Lea’s wedding reception. This was definitely an example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Villanueva tries to warn Lim that her ex is there, but it’s too late. Before Lim can react, Owen stabs her twice and leaves her to die.

The actor who plays Nurse Villanueva on ‘The Good Doctor’

Nurse Villanueva is played by actor Elfina Luk. She was introduced to the series in 2017 during The Good Doctor Season 1 Episode 7, titled “22 Steps.” One of Luk’s early acting roles was in the 2005 television series Da Vinci’s City Hall . She played the character Dawn for three episodes. The following year, Luk appeared in an episode of The L Word titled “Lost Weekend.”

From 2008 to 2009, Luk had a recurring role in The Guard . She played Steffi Chow for eight episodes. Luke made her film debut in the 2009 movie Love Happens . Some of her other acting roles include appearances in The Runner , Zoo , and Blood and Water .

What you can expect during ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6

There’s a lot to take in this season. The Good Doctor co-showrunner shared what viewers can expect for season 6. She started with some good news. Thankfully, Lim survives her attack. Unfortunately, she is going to have a tough road ahead of her and she will be dealing with the trauma from the day for a long time.

Co-showrunner Liz Friedman tells TV Line that Lim will return to work, but she has to manage “having to deal with a long-term [disability] and seeing how the rest of her life fits around that.”

As far as the rest of the team, there will be a lot of change. Shaun (played by Freddie Highmore ) must navigate his new role as an attending doctor. He is also learning how to be a husband. Furthermore, there will be relationship changes for Morgan and Park (played by Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee). It looks like it’s going to be an interesting season.

