ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PgpM_0iJGjqU100

The LA Clippers could have a dominant team this year

View the original article to see embedded media.

Much has been made about the potential big three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall; however, the LA Clippers have another near 20 PPG scorer that not many people are talking about. Norman Powell was acquired at last year's trade deadline in a deal that also brought back Robert Covington. While he hasn't received the same attention as other stars, Powell projects to have one of the bigger impacts on the team.

With Kawhi Leonard out all of last season, and Paul George out most of last season, several players on the Clippers were forced into increased roles. These increased roles came with increased defensive attention, and for many players, it was the most defensive attention they'd faced in their careers.

Norman Powell has played several different roles throughout his career, and he was the primary scoring option at times during his five games with the Clippers last season. When asked what that experience will do for himself and his teammates, now that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are back, Powell said it should take the Clippers to the next level.

"I think it's gonna take us to the next level," Powell told reporters before practice. "PG and [Kawhi] make the game easier for everybody else with the attention that they draw. The thing that's so great about this team, is that all of us draw a lot of attention in the different things we do and how we attack. So I think playing off of each other is gonna make the game easy for all of us."

The Clippers are understandably excited about what their roster can achieve this season, and what Norman Powell broke down is exactly why.

Related Articles:

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Robert Patrick
The Spun

Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Ty Lue#Basketball#Ppg
Yardbarker

Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’

Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
PORTLAND, OR
Vibe

Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A Dream

Lamar Odom has opened up about his “brother” and late Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, telling sports commentator Shannon Sharpe that the spirit of the NBA icon has visited him in his dreams on at least four separate occasions. “He come to me in dreams, too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me, like, in four dreams,” Odom, 42, told Sharpe, 54, on episode 54 of the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast. More from VIBE.comKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights...
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy