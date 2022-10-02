Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers could have a dominant team this year

Much has been made about the potential big three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall; however, the LA Clippers have another near 20 PPG scorer that not many people are talking about. Norman Powell was acquired at last year's trade deadline in a deal that also brought back Robert Covington. While he hasn't received the same attention as other stars, Powell projects to have one of the bigger impacts on the team.

With Kawhi Leonard out all of last season, and Paul George out most of last season, several players on the Clippers were forced into increased roles. These increased roles came with increased defensive attention, and for many players, it was the most defensive attention they'd faced in their careers.

Norman Powell has played several different roles throughout his career, and he was the primary scoring option at times during his five games with the Clippers last season. When asked what that experience will do for himself and his teammates, now that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are back, Powell said it should take the Clippers to the next level.

"I think it's gonna take us to the next level," Powell told reporters before practice. "PG and [Kawhi] make the game easier for everybody else with the attention that they draw. The thing that's so great about this team, is that all of us draw a lot of attention in the different things we do and how we attack. So I think playing off of each other is gonna make the game easy for all of us."

The Clippers are understandably excited about what their roster can achieve this season, and what Norman Powell broke down is exactly why.

