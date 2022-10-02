ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!

When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
Golf Digest

How to play golf while pregnant, according to LPGA star Paula Creamer

Everyone’s pregnancy is different, and everyone’s body is different, so before we move forward, make sure you get clearance from your doctor before playing golf. If you’ve been given the green light to play, you’re going to find that playing golf while pregnant is a bit different than what you're used to. We chatted with Paula Creamer, who gave birth to her first child in January of 2022, about how her game changed during her pregnancy, what she did to handle symptoms on course and how she adjusted her game to fit the changes to her body. Creamer’s experience could help you have a better time playing golf while pregnant, too.
Golf Digest

A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour

When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
Golf Digest

This backstory to Charley Hull and Mackenzie Hughes ending winless streaks on the same day borders on spooky

Ending winless droughts was the story of the weekend on the LPGA and PGA Tour. But just how similar the stories played out on the two tours is almost freaky. At The Ascendent LPGA in Texas, Charley Hull beat Xiyu Lin by a shot at Old American Golf Club. It was Hull’s second career title, but her first since the 2016 CME Tour Championship. And the 26-year-old from England shared her accomplishment with friends on the 18th green:
Golf.com

Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
FOX Sports

PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Sungjae Im. FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes. Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take...
golfmagic.com

You won't believe what odds Jon Rahm is to win Open de Espana!

The DP World Tour is about to begin a three-week stretch of Spanish events with the acciona Open de Espana and former World No.1 Jon Rahm will headline the field. Rahm hasn't played since coming tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth at the start of September. He thrilled the UK crowds with a fantastic eagle on the 54th hole (the event was cut short) on the West Course.
