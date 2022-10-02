Brian Kelly hears all your gripes about #25 LSU’s big Saturday morning matchup with #8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 A.M., ESPN) but he wants you to power through all that. “Look, I’d like to be the cheerleader here and say, ‘Hey, come out and get going,’ but look, it’s Tiger Stadium, it’s LSU football,” he said. “If you’re not excited for that, I don’t know what gets you going in October. There’s time to do other things, but LSU playing Tennessee in Tiger Stadium, tell me what else is better to do. This is an awesome opportunity. Please come out and support your LSU Tigers.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO