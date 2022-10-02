Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
The Best Tailgate Foods for LSU's Early Kickoff on Saturday
An 11 AM kickoff means a slight shift in the tailgate menu but we've found some hearty, spicy, savoury, and intoxicating choices you might want to serve before Noon.
andthevalleyshook.com
Link Gumbo: Closing out Auburn
BJ Ojulari is making some money this year. In basically 3 games he has tallied 6 sacks. He made the biggest play of the game and earned himself SEC D Lineman of the week honors. He’s basically doing what we hoped he would do with Maason taking up double teams, and that option went out the door three plays into the season. Now Ali Gaye needs to do the same thing.
andthevalleyshook.com
Brunch with Brian: Tennessee
Brian Kelly hears all your gripes about #25 LSU’s big Saturday morning matchup with #8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 A.M., ESPN) but he wants you to power through all that. “Look, I’d like to be the cheerleader here and say, ‘Hey, come out and get going,’ but look, it’s Tiger Stadium, it’s LSU football,” he said. “If you’re not excited for that, I don’t know what gets you going in October. There’s time to do other things, but LSU playing Tennessee in Tiger Stadium, tell me what else is better to do. This is an awesome opportunity. Please come out and support your LSU Tigers.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
andthevalleyshook.com
Behind the Box Score: Auburn
A win is a win is a win, right? One of the central tenants of Delusional Optimism is that wins are precious and therefore, all wins should be celebrated. We do not believe in moral victories, thus we do not believe in moral defeats. But this was pretty close. To...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
brproud.com
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
wbrz.com
A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future
BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past. On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in a residential area in Baton Rouge. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
Louisiana men among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
KPLC TV
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
