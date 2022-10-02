Read full article on original website
Woman able to move back home two months after EKY flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are moving back into their homes in Eastern Kentucky after devastating flooding. For others, it’s going to take a lot longer. Some homes still need mud-out or muck-out work. While others are being rebuilt. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County,...
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross set to offer hurricane relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are flocking to Florida from all over the country to offer relief after Hurricane Ian. David Silver lives in Richmond, but he’s been all across America to respond to major disasters. “it gives you a good feeling that as old as I am I...
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on the...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools released a statement Wednesday morning following the deaths of two students Tuesday evening. The two teenagers who attended West Carter High School died in a crash along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. Carter County Schools...
Woman accused of hitting her husband with an RV
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of hitting her husband with an RV in Richmond. According to an arrested citation, while Melinda Kuenzi’s husband was trying to attach a truck to their RV, he told her to inch the RV backward, but she backed up too much hitting him.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative. The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
Eastern Ky. school district sees increase in students vaping, educates students on dangers
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In one day, Wolfe County Schools staff took seven vapes away from students. ”It’s extremely alarming what’s in these vapes, and you know we need to alert parents, we need to alert students, we need to alert the community,” said Superintendent Kenny Bell.
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
EKU celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with street fair
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with an on-campus street fair. Students and faculty from several different Latin American countries shared their culture and contributions with the community. “This is the 12th year we have done it consistently and every year seems to growing even...
Keynote speakers announced for the SOAR Summit later this month
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, announced the list of keynote speakers for their upcoming summit on Monday. The two-day event returns to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on October 19th and 20th. Below is a list of speakers for each day:. Wednesday,...
