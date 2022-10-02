ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, KY

WKYT 27

Woman able to move back home two months after EKY flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are moving back into their homes in Eastern Kentucky after devastating flooding. For others, it’s going to take a lot longer. Some homes still need mud-out or muck-out work. While others are being rebuilt. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
City
Lost Creek, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools released a statement Wednesday morning following the deaths of two students Tuesday evening. The two teenagers who attended West Carter High School died in a crash along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. Carter County Schools...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman accused of hitting her husband with an RV

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of hitting her husband with an RV in Richmond. According to an arrested citation, while Melinda Kuenzi’s husband was trying to attach a truck to their RV, he told her to inch the RV backward, but she backed up too much hitting him.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.
WKYT 27

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative. The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

EKU celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with street fair

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with an on-campus street fair. Students and faculty from several different Latin American countries shared their culture and contributions with the community. “This is the 12th year we have done it consistently and every year seems to growing even...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Keynote speakers announced for the SOAR Summit later this month

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, announced the list of keynote speakers for their upcoming summit on Monday. The two-day event returns to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on October 19th and 20th. Below is a list of speakers for each day:. Wednesday,...
PIKEVILLE, KY

