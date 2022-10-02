Read full article on original website
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Vikings Aren’t Shooting Themselves in Foot
The Minnesota Vikings have three wins in four games to start 2022, and they’re doing so primarily because of minimized mistakes. Through Week 4, the Vikings are the league’s least-penalized team, only tabulating 95 yards of penalties on 16 flags. For the first seven years of the Vikings...
Kris Boyd Has a Message for Vikings Fans
Typically, a big win against a conference rival is a cause for celebration. This is especially so for a player who performed very well and had one of the key plays of the game to help the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints in London. Nevertheless, amidst the aftermath of Minnesota’s narrow 28-25 victory over the Saints, Kris Boyd had a message for Vikings fans that he needed to get off his chest. A few hours after the win, Boyd typed out this tweet and sent it off into the Twitter-verse:
Prep Soccer: Duluth Denfeld Boys Blank Princeton on Home Turf
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boy’s soccer team picked up their 9th win of the season on Monday, shutting out Princeton 2-0. Parker Chastey and Matt Eklund would be the goal scorers for the Hunters. Camden Rask would stop all five shots that came his way in net for...
