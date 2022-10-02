Read full article on original website
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
US believes elements within Ukraine's government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN.
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
A family is demanding answers in the death of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in rural west Texas by a man who was formerly a warden of a detention facility accused of abuse and his brother
Fake German Heiress Anna Sorokin could be released from ICE custody soon
Anna Sorokin, infamous fraudster and inspiration for the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna", was granted bond Wednesday in her New York City deportation case, her lawyer said.
How to Recognize Counterfeit $100 Bills in New York State?
How often do you have a $100 bill in your possession? Me? Not very often at all, so when I actually get one in my hands, I am kind of nervous about it. Think that's silly? If you are a person who gets these big bills all the time, I am sure you already feel comfortable with using them. For myself? These things never come across my hands.
Biden, Florida's DeSantis work 'hand-in-glove' on Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to assess the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
