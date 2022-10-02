ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

27 First News

Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes....
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
KINSMAN, OH
27 First News

Thomas Lee Wade, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade. Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Paula Armstrong, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mark V. Pelini, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Vincent Pelini died at the age of 31, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. He was traveling with his beloved girlfriend, Jillian Marian, to play in a charity golf tournament with one of his best friends.
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
HANOVERTON, OH
27 First News

John R. Pope, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for John R. Pope, 81, who passed away, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30 at Hampton Woods.
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

William F. Olson, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Olson, Jr., aka “45 Bill,” age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on May 11, 1955 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to William, Sr. and Lois (Schwarz) Olson and raised in Hubbard, Ohio.
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Dean S. Roussos, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Dean S. Roussos, PhD, age 92, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Canfield Place Assisted Living, with his youngest daughter and caregiver, Nancy, by his side. He was born in Newton, Iowa on September 23, 1930 to Steven and Penelope (Katsouras)...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Rose Marie Santangelo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Youngstown native, Rose Marie Santangelo, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home that she loved. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of her late parents, Enrico and Lucille (Bennett) Santangelo. She was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, 90 of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born June 30, 1932 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Levi and Gertrude Farris Billings, residing in the area for 67 years, coming from Shelby.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Alexis Lynn “Lexi” Chrastina, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alexis “Lexi” Lynn Chrastina was adored by her parents, brother, family, friends and pets. After nearly ten years of battling an exceptionally rare immune disorder, she passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 27. Lexi courageously faced every challenge life threw at her and she did it with a smile on her face.
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Jack Russell Walters, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Russell Walters, 92 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born February 25, 1930, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Russell and the late Alta Marie (McKenzie) Walters. Jack was a 1951 graduate...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Robert “Bob” Stigliano, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Stigliano, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, in his home. Mr. Stigliano was born February 8, 1959, in Sharon, the second of four children to William and Caroline (Dyll) Stigliano.
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Major Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., 63 of 6919 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born May 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio,...
WEST FARMINGTON, OH
27 First News

John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
HUBBARD, OH

